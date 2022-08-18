scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Anurag Kashyap on dropping Ranveer Singh from Bombay Velvet: ‘Industry thought he wouldn’t be able to drive the money in’

Anurag Kashyap has opened up about the failure of his big budget film Bombay Velvet and how he made it as per advice of 'industry experts'.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: August 18, 2022 11:09:10 am
Anurag Kashyap-1200Anurag Kashyap is promoting his upcoming directorial Dobaaraa. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, in a recent interview, has opened up about why actor Ranveer Singh was dropped from his big budgeted directorial Bombay Velvet, which ultimately starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. The director also opened up about how, at the time of making Bombay Velvet, he had taken suggestions from industry experts, and while he takes full responsibility of the failure of the film, he also says that “industry experts collectively” failed too.

The filmmaker, shared how Bombay Velvet’s budget was not controlled, and he is to be blamed for it as he ‘didn’t fight for it enough’. “Films don’t go as wrong as choices of budget goes. That film should have been made at the budget it was intended at, the way it was originally intended, and that didn’t happen. Nobody is to be blamed except me, because I didn’t fight for it enough. At the time, we were in such a transitional phase where I was listening to people who call themselves experts of this industry, it was made according to how industry experts suggested, and all these big experts failed collectively. I believe, it is my failure of course, but it is also failure for all these big industry experts,” Kashyap told Pinkvilla in an interview.

Also read |Anurag Kashyap: We are living in strange times where Sushant Singh Rajput trends everyday and everyone is boycotted

Ranveer Singh had recently shared that he was “unceremoniously dropped” from Bombay Velvet, in a chat with Karan Johar when he appeared on Koffee With Karan season 7 with Alia Bhatt.

On Ranveer being dropped from the film, Kashyap, in the same interview, said, “Ranveer was dropped because the industry thought he would not be able to drive the money in. But today, they themselves are making films with him. So, this industry is ajeeb si jagah. The consequences are mine and so I immediately switched places where I am happy, making films with a small, controlled budget. Here everybody does their work and nobody has to face a loss. I don’t want to make blockbusters, I don’t want to be in the competition. Ideas should be big, budgets should be controlled, film becomes big or not is not in your hands.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
India as a ‘developed’ country: where we are, and the challen...Premium
India as a ‘developed’ country: where we are, and the challen...
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...Premium
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...Premium
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 09:58:01 am

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

3

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

4

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

5

Shehnaaz Gill begs to not be called Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif anymore: 'Galti ho gayi, mujhe maaf kar de'

Featured Stories

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Explained: What to know about the West Nile virus in New York City
Explained: What to know about the West Nile virus in New York City
Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your e...
Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your e...
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Kerala Governor stays varsity appointment of CPM leader's wife
Kerala Governor stays varsity appointment of CPM leader's wife
Bengaluru woman who approached Delhi HC to stop friend's euthanasia withdraws petition

Bengaluru woman who approached Delhi HC to stop friend's euthanasia withdraws petition

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
SKM to hold 75-hour dharna, seek sacking of Ajay Teni
Lakhimpur Kheri

SKM to hold 75-hour dharna, seek sacking of Ajay Teni

Bengal: Two suspected members of Al Qaeda held

Bengal: Two suspected members of Al Qaeda held

‘Attack on Salman Rushdie is attack on creative imagination’

‘Attack on Salman Rushdie is attack on creative imagination’

Gulzar could juggle between comedy classics & political dramas

Gulzar could juggle between comedy classics & political dramas

Kerala FC stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Mehta steps in
Delhi Confidential

Kerala FC stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Mehta steps in

Premium
Apple targets September 7 for iPhone 14 launch

Apple targets September 7 for iPhone 14 launch

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside David Dhawan's birthday bash
Inside David Dhawan’s birthday bash: Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher attend bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement