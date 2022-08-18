Anurag Kashyap on dropping Ranveer Singh from Bombay Velvet: ‘Industry thought he wouldn’t be able to drive the money in’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, in a recent interview, has opened up about why actor Ranveer Singh was dropped from his big budgeted directorial Bombay Velvet, which ultimately starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. The director also opened up about how, at the time of making Bombay Velvet, he had taken suggestions from industry experts, and while he takes full responsibility of the failure of the film, he also says that “industry experts collectively” failed too.

The filmmaker, shared how Bombay Velvet’s budget was not controlled, and he is to be blamed for it as he ‘didn’t fight for it enough’. “Films don’t go as wrong as choices of budget goes. That film should have been made at the budget it was intended at, the way it was originally intended, and that didn’t happen. Nobody is to be blamed except me, because I didn’t fight for it enough. At the time, we were in such a transitional phase where I was listening to people who call themselves experts of this industry, it was made according to how industry experts suggested, and all these big experts failed collectively. I believe, it is my failure of course, but it is also failure for all these big industry experts,” Kashyap told Pinkvilla in an interview.

Also read | Anurag Kashyap: We are living in strange times where Sushant Singh Rajput trends everyday and everyone is boycotted

Ranveer Singh had recently shared that he was “unceremoniously dropped” from Bombay Velvet, in a chat with Karan Johar when he appeared on Koffee With Karan season 7 with Alia Bhatt.

On Ranveer being dropped from the film, Kashyap, in the same interview, said, “Ranveer was dropped because the industry thought he would not be able to drive the money in. But today, they themselves are making films with him. So, this industry is ajeeb si jagah. The consequences are mine and so I immediately switched places where I am happy, making films with a small, controlled budget. Here everybody does their work and nobody has to face a loss. I don’t want to make blockbusters, I don’t want to be in the competition. Ideas should be big, budgets should be controlled, film becomes big or not is not in your hands.”