Anurag Kashyap says ‘people who can’t speak Hindi are making Hindi films’, suggests strategy to revitalise Bollywood

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and producer Ekta Kapoor launched the trailer for their upcoming science fiction thriller Do Baaraa, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. At the event, the filmmaker was asked about his opinion on why Hindi films are not doing as well as some popular South Indian films.

On this, Anurag said that it is because the people who are making Hindi films don’t speak the language themselves. “Because our Hindi films are not rooted, this is the simple answer. When you see Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam films, they’re rooted in their culture, whether that’s mainstream or non-mainstream culture. But our films are not rooted,” Kashyap said.

He added, “Here, people who can’t speak Hindi, who speak English, are making Hindi films. Wherever the films are rooted, they work. When our mainstream filmmakers make their kind of films, they work. Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 worked because the two filmmakers made the kind of films they usually make. Other filmmakers are attempting to make those films which they don’t usually, they’re trying to impress, changing genres. The moment we go rooted, our films will work.”

Kashyap has been making films for over two decades. The filmmaker, who is known for genre-defining films such as Black Friday, Gangs of Wasseypur and Dev D, among others, is attempting science-fiction with Do Baaraa.

On why he has stayed away from the genre, he said, “I’m very scared of science-fiction. Today, the world is one place, we watch everything on OTT. The way our audience is today, if you can’t be (Christopher) Nolan, then don’t even attempt to go to that space. If you can’t reach that level, then don’t even try. Make your kind of films… I’m scared of special effects, sci-fi. So it took me a long time to get rid of the fear. It is still there.”

Do Baaraa is reportedly a remake of the Spanish drama film Mirage. He is also rumoured to be remaking Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill. About this, he said, “It’s not a remake, it’s not even a homage. You’ll get to know (what it is) when I make it. It’s foolish to remake a classic. That film is already there and is a big classic, why remake that? If you had seen my T-shirt which I had worn during the announcement, it had Kill Bill and Khoon Bhari Maang on it. Khoon Bhari Maang was actually made before Kill Bill. So there’s no point telling what I’m making. When I make it, you should watch, decide and tell me,” he concluded.

Do Baaraa is scheduled to release in theatres on August 19.