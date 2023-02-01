scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Advertisement

Anurag Kashyap reveals Netflix shut down Sacred Games season 3: ‘OTT ki himmat nahi hai, Tandav ke baad dar gaye hain’

Anurag Kashyap revealed that a third season of Sacred Games was on the cards, but Netflix pulled the plug on it.

Saif Ali KhanSaif Ali Khan in Sacred Games (Photo: Netflix)
Listen to this article
Anurag Kashyap reveals Netflix shut down Sacred Games season 3: ‘OTT ki himmat nahi hai, Tandav ke baad dar gaye hain’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap cleared the air about a couple of notable chapters in his career, in a new interview. Appearing on Mashable India’s The Bombay Journey YouTube series, the filmmaker spoke about the rumour that he was behind the leak of his unreleased first film Paanch on torrent sites. He also addressed the state of Sacred Games, India’s first Netflix original series.

Anurag co-directed both the first and second seasons of the show, alongside Vikramaditya Motwane and Neeraj Ghaywan, respectively. The second season wasn’t as well received as season one, and Netflix hasn’t given any update about whether the show is officially cancelled or not.

Also read |Anurag Kashyap recalls when ex-wife kicked him out because of his drinking, reveals he used to pay Rs 6 to sleep on footpath as struggler

He said in Hindi, “Vikram Motwane was driving Sacred Games. Ten days before I was supposed to go shoot Mukkabaaz, he asked me to come on board. I told him I was always interested, but they had a problem with me. Some local people had told them that I didn’t have a female audience. It was my zone, and they eventually came around… A season three was supposed to come out, but they shut it down, Netflix would know why.”

He said that after the Tandav controversy, all streaming platforms are fearful. Released on Prime Video, the show became massively controversial over one scene involving actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Multiple court cases were filed against the cast and crew, citing disruption of religious harmony. Changes were made to the objectionable scene by series creator Ali Abbas Zafar. “OTT ki aaj ki date mein himmat nahi hai, Tandav ke baad sab dar gaye hain,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
With access as key, an MP district brings govt home to beneficiaries
With access as key, an MP district brings govt home to beneficiaries
Delhi Confidential: New Parliament building almost ready, MPs turn emotio...
Delhi Confidential: New Parliament building almost ready, MPs turn emotio...
Risks to growth: Entrenched inflation and depreciating rupee
Risks to growth: Entrenched inflation and depreciating rupee

Anurag was also asked about the leak of his film Paanch. He said, “I didn’t leak it. That’s what people believe. I showed it to people, I’d made a print for myself, which I had distributed among people, one of them could’ve leaked it. But it wasn’t me. Black Friday got pirated, and I used to buy those copies in bulk, put them in proper boxes, and distribute it in the US. I would tell them to sell it. It got pirated and somehow reached Pakistan. The people who pirated it got a message through to me via the band Junoon. They said, ‘Your film made us so much money, if you ever need funding, we’ll help’. I said, ‘No, thank you’.”

Anurag’s new film, Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, is due for release on February 3. Sacred Games aired its second season in 2019.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-02-2023 at 12:23 IST
Next Story

Budget 2023: FM Sitharaman announces plans to set up digital public infrastructure for agriculture

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | We explain what Nirmala Sitharaman announces today as she speaks
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Metro… In Dino team celebrated Saraswati Puj
Metro… In Dino team celebrates Saraswati Puja: Sara Ali Khan gives it a miss, but Kartik Aaryan attends
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close