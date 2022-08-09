Anurag Kashyap says ‘lack of unity’ responsible for cancel culture in Bollywood: ‘I have faced a lot of it’

August 9, 2022 10:01:35 am
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap opened up about an incident where he was asked to keep a low profile after he decided to stand up for someone. He cited the experience as an example of the film industry’s ‘lack of unity’.
Kashyap, while making a comment about the ‘cancel culture’ that is gaining momentum on several social media platforms, said that it is this ‘lack of unity’ in the Hindi film industry that is responsible for the online campaigns calling for the boycott of films like Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. Earlier, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt had also spoken about a lack of unity in the industry.
In an interview with ETimes, Kashyap shared that when he stood up for someone some time ago, he was told that it is not his fight and that he should stay out of it and ‘shut up’.
The filmmaker is currently promoting his latest film Dobaaraa, which stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead. At the film’s trailer launch, the director had spoken about why most Hindi films are not working in theatres post the pandemic. He had opined that it is because people who are making Hindi films don’t speak the language themselves. “Because our Hindi films are not rooted, this is the simple answer. When you see Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam films, they’re rooted in their culture, whether that’s mainstream or non-mainstream culture. But our films are not rooted,” Kashyap had said.
Dobaaraa, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Cult Films is set to release in theatres on August 19.
-
