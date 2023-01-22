Anurag Kashyap responds as Abhay Deol calls him ‘toxic’ and ‘liar,’ says ready to ‘apologise again’

Anurag Kashyap has reacted to Abhay Deol’s recent statement where he called the director ‘a liar’ and ‘toxic person.’ Anurag, who had revealed in a previous interview that working with Abhay was ‘painfully difficult’, has now said that he is ready to apologise again to the actor, and also added that he has evolved with time. The two had collaborated on the modern adaptation of Devdas, called Dev D.

In an interview with Mid-day, Anurag said, “It is okay if that is how he feels. Everyone has his own version of the truth. Maybe he felt attacked about what I had spoken about him earlier. I have personally apologised to him for hurting his feelings.”

Anurag added, “What I said was what he was like in the past. We all evolve with time. He has done a great job in Trial by Fire. I think it is time to celebrate his strong performance rather than playing the ping-pong of who said what.”

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Abhay had slammed the director and said, “I had my heart on my sleeve, and all that is great – but you get taken advantage of, and then you get reactive. So, he (Anurag Kashyap) was a good lesson for me. Then I just avoided him, because I don’t need toxic people in my life. Life is too short, and there is so much more to explore. But he (Anurag) is definitely a liar and a toxic person. And I would warn people about him.”

Anurag and Abhay last worked together for the film Dev D in 2009. It also starred Kalki Koechlin, Mahie Gill, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.