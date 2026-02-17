Anurag Kashyap says he has written a 40-page script for Malayalam cinema, which can’t be made in Hindi: ‘I have asked the actor…’

Anurag Kashyap has long hinted at plans to shift his focus to Malayalam cinema, as the contemporary landscape of the Hindi film industry no longer feels desirable for him. He seeks to explore narratives that not only challenge the status quo but also carve out innovative new territories. Thanks to the creative revolution unfolding in Kerala, with some of the best films of recent years emerging from the region, Kashyap now finds himself drawn there. In a recent interview, he once again hinted at this transition.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, the filmmaker said, “I have written a film, I want to make it. It can be Hindi, it can be Malayalam. I have asked the actor, the choice is yours. You want to do it in Hindi, you want to do it in Malayalam, you want to do bilingual. You decide.” Talking more about the project, he added, “It’s a 40-page script. I’m saying the film I have written for Malayalam won’t be possible in Hindi, neither the economics of it, nor the content of it. It can only be made there.”