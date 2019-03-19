Anurag Kashyap on actor-turned-security guard Savi Siddhu: I respect him but he will have to help himself

Anurag Kashyap has responded to the story of Savi Siddhu, the actor who worked with him in his films like Black Friday and Gulaal. Siddhu is now working as a security guard in a residential society.

Advertising

Film Companion did a video on Siddhu, wherein he spoke about his sinking fortunes and the tough times he faced after many of his relatives, including his wife and parents died in quick succession due to which he had to leave working in films.

Siddhu also said despite his current state, he is hopeful about destiny’s plans for him. The actor added that he will request producers for movie roles once he has earned enough money.

Since the story broke, social media users have been asking Anurag Kashyap to listen to Savi Siddhu’s plight.

Advertising

And now Kashyap has responded in a series of tweets.

There are so many actors out there who don’t have work. I respect Savi Siddhu as an actor and have cast him thrice when he earned the role. I respect him that he chose to live his life with dignity and picked a job unlike so many entitled out of work actors who have either — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) March 19, 2019

Kashap wrote, “There are so many actors out there who don’t have work. I respect Savi Siddhu as an actor and have cast him thrice when he earned the role. I respect him that he chose to live his life with dignity and picked a job unlike so many entitled out of work actors who have either become alcoholics or wasted themselves away. Nawaz used to be a watchman, I used to be a waiter, I met one actor who sells bhelpuri on streets, I know and actor from Black Friday who drives a rickshaw, the lead from Salaam Bombay used to do the same.”

He added that to give an actor a role in his movie would be “insulting.”

“The art and the artist. Savi will have to help himself. Only thing one can do is get the casting directors to audition him for him to earn the role and for that he will have to walk to that casting directors office like million others. He has made a conscious choice and,” he tweeted.

He went on to implore moviegoers to support independent movies starring lesser known actors who mostly come from small towns to realise their dreams.

“We all make conscious choices. Go to cinemas and buy tickets for films that has unknown amazing talent like Savi Siddhu to make sure that they continue to be what they are best at, to be the artist they want to be. That’s all I had to say . Thank you,” he said.