Anurag Kashyap reveals his parents borrowed money for his education, says he’s ‘forever grateful’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap expressed gratitude towards his parents for giving him the best education that they could. In a heartfelt note Kashyap posted on Instagram on Friday, he revealed how his parents had to borrow money to pay for his education.

Kashyap shared a picture of his parents from 1970. In the caption, he wrote that his father and mother always gave education a priority. He thanked them for making him what he is today. “My Parents when they got married back in the village in 1970.. My mom is in the ghoonghat .. she finished her graduation after she got married and she did her post graduation while she had me.. I don’t know how they did it back then .. they went from two different villages to BHU to study and sent me to @scindiaschool, which was beyond them. Such was the hunger to get and give education that they borrowed money to send me to best school in India . It’s that which has made me who I am today.. forever grateful,” he wrote.

Several film industry personalities such as Pulkit Samrat, Annup Sonii and Amruta Subhash showered Kashyap’s post with love. Tisca Chopra wrote in the comments section, “You have her eyes.”

Anurag Kashyap often shares throwback pictures of his family, including his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap, who turned 21 this month.