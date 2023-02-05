Anurag Kashyap reveals he was arrested in Saudi Arabia for getting ‘totally drunk’

Director Anurag Kashyap, who recently helmed the film Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, opened up about his personal life in a recent interview. Anurag took a trip down the memory lane and narrated the incident when he landed in Saudi Arabia totally drunk and with a bag of pork sausages. The director said that he was arrested and questioned by the officials.

Anurag, in an episode of Unfiltered with Samdish, said, “There were no flights from Denmark due to volcanic ash. I was very exhausted and I had wine and I went, took the ticket and I had to wait five hours. I went to the lounge and started drinking because I wanted to pass out. I sat in the flight and I passed out. I landed in Saudi, they arrested me because I walked on the land of Saudi totally drunk. They started questioning me. Luckily I had my phone and I sent a text to Ronnie Screwala.” He also said that he was terrified because he had a bag of pork sausages with him.

Also read | Anurag Kashyap says he was thrown out of a film after advising Salman Khan to grow chest hair, says Shah Rukh has given up on him

The director explained that next he was supposed to fly with Jet Airways and hence the authorities came to take him. However, they had an argument with the Saudi officials and the flight was delayed by three hours because Jet airways refused to fly without Anurag. After three hours, the matter was settled and Anurag was allowed to leave.

Anurag also made a hilarious revelation and said that he had once signed up for a dating app. The director said, “I had downloaded Tinder and it first showed me my manager and the next person it showed me was Guneet Monga. I deleted it after. Mere apne logon ko dikhara tha.”