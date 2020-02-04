Anurag Kashyap refuses to fly Indigo. Here’s why

Anurag Kashyap said the government is being the bully. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Anurag Kashyap said the government is being the bully. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently preferred taking an early morning flight to Kolkata instead of flying in IndiGo. He has decided to not fly in any of the four airlines (IndiGo, Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet) which have banned stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra after he allegedly heckled television anchor Arnab Goswami on a flight.

Kashyap told The Telegraph, “I will wake up at 4 am but I will not fly IndiGo.” He took a Vistara flight for which he had to wake up at 4 am. He tweeted about the same, “No @IndiGo6E .. on @airvistara .. in solidarity with @kunalkamra88.”

Anurag Kashyap was in Kolkata to open a film festival. In his address at the event, the filmmaker said, “I took the decision because of the way the things happened. The thing is: one minister says Kunal Kamra won’t be allowed to fly Air India and requests other airlines to follow suit. Airlines are trying to appease the government. Imagine, the government is being the bully and everybody is so afraid of the government, (they are) trying to appease him. Without any official order, without any investigation, they declare a ban on this man. They have not bothered to speak to the pilots. This is arrogance. This is bullying by this government. I will not fly the four airlines till Kunal Kamra is allowed to fly.”

Kunal Kamra himself took a Vistara flight on Monday. In a tweet, Kamra posted a photo of himself posing in front of a Vistara counter at the airport and wrote,”My airport look all thanks to @airvistara following due process…”

Not just Anurag Kashyap, other Bollywood celebrities also lent support to Kamra. Hansal Mehta, Swara Bhasker, Anubhav Sinha, Vijay Varma, Raveena Tandon and others voiced their opinion on the incident.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted, “Kunal Kamra’s act now seems almost like the only option to expose an establishment and its stooges. He called Arnab out in a very crude way and the response was a vulgar show of authoritarianism. Kamra’s protest still does not feel right to me but i almost feel it was necessary.”

Gully Boy fame Vijay Varma wrote on Instagram, “Thank u Kunal Kamra for treating us with a rare sight of silent Arnab. A pleasant change from his tatti-ulti-acid spewing self.”

Here’s how other celebrities reacted on the ban imposed by Air India, IndiGo, GoAir and SpiceJet on Kumaal Kamra:

Of course what Kunal did is ridiculous under ordinary circumstances. But these are no ordinary times. These are times when a union minister instructs all airlines to ban a stand up comedian because he insulted Goebbels clan. So stop trying to sound ‘proper’ please. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) January 29, 2020

Genuinely asking in light of this… a flight was held up and an elected representative said “first class is my right”.

Was she put on any no-fly list for causing a delay? We’re co-passengers who asked her persistent questions banned ? Does ANYONE have more info? https://t.co/kbEB2XgzEa pic.twitter.com/uXhbBZXzsC — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 29, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @kunalkamra88 how will you survive this devastating blow? https://t.co/VU5aZx5yXB — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 28, 2020

so @kunalkamra88 wrote in yesterday to me on my DM’s & explained his reasons for getting emotional on a flight. I appreciate his humility & ability to connect with someone whom he could as well be upset with for not agreeing with his means of dissent. Sending you ❤️ Kunal. — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) February 3, 2020

