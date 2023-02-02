scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Anurag Kashyap recalls when Vicky Kaushal was arrested during the making of Gangs of Wasseypur: ‘We were shooting illegal sand mining being done by mafia…’

On The Kapil Sharma Show, actor Piyush Mishra joked that he is surprised when Anurag Kashyap or his crew members aren't arrested.

vicky kaushal gangs of wasseypurVicky Kaushal worked as an AD on Gangs of Wasseypur.
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was joined by actors Manoj Bajpayee, Piyush Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi on the Kapil Sharma Show recently, as they celebrated the 10th anniversary of Gangs of Wasseypur. The epic gangster drama was released in two parts in 2012, and cemented Anurag as one of the country’s foremost directors, and introduced audiences to several actors who’d go on to become stars.

Not only did it announce the arrival of actors to look out for, the film also invovled a future star in a behind-the-scenes capacity. Vicky Kaushal was an assistant director on the film, and Anurag revealed an anecdote about how Vicky ended up in jail while they were making the movie.

Also read |Anurag Kashyap recalls when ex-wife kicked him out because of his drinking, reveals he used to pay Rs 6 to sleep on footpath as struggler

When Piyush Mishra joked that he is shocked every time crew members on Anurag’s films avoid getting arrested, host Kapil Sharma asked what he meant by that. Anurag explained in Hindi, “During Wasseypur, Vicky Kaushal went to jail once… We would shoot without permission, and once we were shooting the actual illegal sand mining that the mafia was conducting there. And Vicky got caught.”

But Haraamkhor director Shlok Sharma one-upped Vicky. He went to jail twice. Shlok was working as the second unit director on Wasseypur, and Anurag had revealed in a 2017 interview with PTI, “In Wasseypur, he went to jail twice. He wanted to shoot such shots of tracks that he placed cameras on the bridge. He then went to jail for that and if they had a camera there, he would have shot there as well.”

Vicky Kaushal made his lead acting debut in Masaan, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. He also starred in Raman Raghav 2.0, Manmarziyaan — both directed by Anurag. He will appear in a cameo in the filmmaker’s latest movie, Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat.

