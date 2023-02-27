Anurag Kashyap recalls how Ram Gopal Varma’s advice shaped his approach to filmmaking: ‘His EMIs will now dictate…’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recalled Ram Gopal Varma’s advice to him regarding filmmaking. Kashyap, who has made significant films that are remembered despite not performing at the box office, revealed that he is more focused on telling stories rather than just seeing the commercial outcome. This stems from a remark that Ram Gopal Varma had once made to him.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Kashyap said, “Somebody was buying a house after Satya [1998] had released, and Ramusaid, ‘One film has become a success, and he is buying a house. His EMIs will now dictate all his future decisions.’ And that happened! I stayed in a rented house. When I kept my cost low, nobody could dictate to me what films to make. Being independent is the only way you can’t be bought out.” Kashyap added that he has never been compelled to do something that he didn’t want to do, “If my purpose was to earn money, I would have earned a lot today. But I am happy because I am getting to do what I love.”

Kashyap last release was the film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, which unfortunately did not perform at the box office. Earlier, he saw the release of Dobaraa, with Taapsee Pannu, which despite mixed reviews, did not witness much success. However, Kashyap has always maintained that none of his films have had a stupendous opening rivalling any of the Khans, and has shrugged off the box office trade, unlike other celebrities. The filmmaker had delivered the sleeper hit Dev D in 2008 and later, the Gangs of Wasseypur franchise, which revived Manoj Bajpayee’s career at the time.

The gangster franchise, which also Nawazuddin Siddiqui among others, had won several accolades owing to its rustic portrayal of a coal mine mafia in Danbad. In 2018, Anurag Kashyap attempted a mature love story with Manmarziyaan, which featured Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. While the film did not perform at the box office, it still received much praise from critics, owing to its nuanced storytelling and performance by the leads.