Anurag Kashyap quits Twitter, cites threat to parents, daughter

FILMMAKER Anurag Kashyap deleted his Twitter account on Saturday, citing threats to his parents and daughter. Kashyap tweeted: “When your parents start to get calls and your daughter gets online threats you know that no one wants to talk. There isn’t going to be reason or rationale. Thugs will rule and thuggery will be the new way of life. Congratulations everyone on this new India and hope you thrive.”

The writer-director has often criticised the government for its actions. “This would be my last tweet as I leave Twitter. When I won’t be allowed to speak my mind without fear, then I would rather not speak at all. Goodbye,” he said in his final tweet. A couple of years ago, he had deactivated his Facebook account.

Known for his hard-hitting movies, Kashyap in a series of tweets had criticised the Centre’s decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. “You know what is scary, that one man thinks that he knows exactly what’s the right thing to do for the benefit of 1,200,000,000 people and has the access to the power to execute it,” he had tweeted.

The Gangs of Wasseypur director was among the 49 public intellectuals who had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, expressing concern about the rising number of lynching cases.

Earlier, on May 23, Kashyap had shared a screenshot of a comment posted by one of Modi’s supporters on his teenage daughter’s Instagram page. The comment included a rape threat and profanities. The filmmaker had tweeted: “Dear @narendramodi sir. Congratulations on your victory and thank you for the message of inclusiveness. Sir please also tell us how do we deal with these followers of yours who celebrate your victory by threatening my daughter with messages like this for me being your dissenter.” Kashyap had later filed an FIR in this regard.

The director didn’t respond to messages regarding quitting the micro-blogging site.