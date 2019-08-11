Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap quits Twitter, cites threat to parents and daughter

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Saturday took to Twitter to announce that he is leaving the social media platform, following threats that were made against his parents and daughter Aaliya.

Before disabling his Twitter account, Kashyap tweeted, “When your parents start to get calls and your daughter gets online threats you know that no one wants to talk. There isn’t going to be reason or rationale. Thugs will rule and thuggery will be the new way of life. Congratulations everyone on this new India & hope you all thrive.”

He added, “Wish you all the happiness and success. This would be my last tweet as I leave Twitter. When I won’t be allowed to speak my mind without fear then I would rather not speak at all. Good bye.”

Anurag Kashyap was one of the most vocal Bollywood celebrities on Twitter. He had recently commented on the BJP government’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. The filmmaker had posted on Twitter, “You know what is scary, that One Man thinks that he knows exactly what’s the right thing to do for the benefit of 1,200,000,000 people and has the access to the power to execute it.”

On May 23, Kashyap shared a screenshot of a comment posted by one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s supporters on his teenage daughter’s Instagram page. The comment included a rape threat and profanities. The director, after congratulating PM Modi on his victory in the Lok Sabha election, also asked the prime minister how supporters who threaten women should be handled.

The filmmaker wrote on Twitter, “Dear @narendramodi sir. Congratulations on your victory and thank you for the message of inclusiveness. Sir please also tell us how do we deal with these followers of yours who celebrate your victory by threatening my daughter with messages like this for me being your dissenter.”

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap is busy with the promotions of Sacred Games Season 2, which will begin streaming from August 15 on Netflix.