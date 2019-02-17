Prakash Jha joins the cast of Saand Ki Aankh

Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming production Saand Ki Aankh is based on the story of Chandro Tomar, 86, and her 81-year-old sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar, who took up sharpshooting in their fifties.

Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar will play the lead roles in the movie. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently shared that filmmaker-actor Prakash Jha has been roped in to play a significant part in the movie.

Prakash Jha joins the cast of #SaandKiAankh… Will enact a pivotal role… Stars Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar… Directed by Tushar Hiranandani… Produced by Reliance Entertainment, Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. pic.twitter.com/dUQKJux1Ko — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2019

Taapsee Pannu earlier took to her Twitter handle to shut the rumours of the biopic being in trouble.

She tweeted, “Kabhi humaari picture shelve karva dete hai kabhi title ki maara maari, maine socha main Khud hi picture announce kar deti hu through my PERSONAL MEDIANET ab jisko jo ukhaadna hai ukhaad lo ! Kickstarting the shoot of our country’s oldest and coolest shooters #Chandro #Prakashi (Sometimes they say the film is shelved and sometimes there’s a fight over the title, so I thought I will myself announce the film, now people can do whatever they want to do).”

Anurag Kashyap co-produces the film with Reliance Entertainment and Nidhi Parmar.

Earlier this month, Kashyap also wrote on Twitter, “Ab hogi SHOOTING! This is one story that is waiting to be told! More power to these women! @bhumipednekar @taapsee @tushar1307 @RelianceEnt @nidhiparmar @ItsVineetSingh @prakashjha27.” (sic)