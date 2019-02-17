Toggle Menu
Prakash Jha joins the cast of Saand Ki Aankh

Saand Ki Aankh is based on the story of Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar, who took up sharpshooting in their fifties. Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar will play the lead roles in the movie.

prakash jha saand ki aankh anurag kashyap
Prakash Jha to play a pivotal role in Saand Ki Aankh. (Photo: Taran Adarsh/Twitter)

Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming production Saand Ki Aankh is based on the story of Chandro Tomar, 86, and her 81-year-old sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar, who took up sharpshooting in their fifties.

Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar will play the lead roles in the movie. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently shared that filmmaker-actor Prakash Jha has been roped in to play a significant part in the movie.

Taapsee Pannu earlier took to her Twitter handle to shut the rumours of the biopic being in trouble.

She tweeted, “Kabhi humaari picture shelve karva dete hai kabhi title ki maara maari, maine socha main Khud hi picture announce kar deti hu through my PERSONAL MEDIANET ab jisko jo ukhaadna hai ukhaad lo ! Kickstarting the shoot of our country’s oldest and coolest shooters #Chandro #Prakashi (Sometimes they say the film is shelved and sometimes there’s a fight over the title, so I thought I will myself announce the film, now people can do whatever they want to do).”

Anurag Kashyap co-produces the film with Reliance Entertainment and Nidhi Parmar.

Earlier this month, Kashyap also wrote on Twitter, “Ab hogi SHOOTING! This is one story that is waiting to be told! More power to these women! @bhumipednekar @taapsee @tushar1307 @RelianceEnt @nidhiparmar @ItsVineetSingh @prakashjha27.” (sic)

