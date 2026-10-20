Anurag Kashyap says only patriotic, devotional films being greenlit: ‘This is a tragedy’

Anurag Kashyap has bankrolled Kaushal Oza’s children’s film Little Thomas, starring Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal, which is slated to release in cinemas this Friday. However, the filmmaker believes that making children’s films in Bollywood is particularly challenging at a time when even projects outside the devotional and patriotic genres struggle to get made.

Only patriotic, devotional films being greenlit

In a recent interview with HT, Anurag Kashyap lamented that only patriotic and devotional films are being greenlit in Bollywood. He said, “I don’t think anybody knows what to make today. It’s difficult to make films. Whether it’s a children’s film or an adult film, making your own film is difficult today. I was talking to a producer the other day, and they said, ‘We don’t know what to do.’ You can make either a patriotic or a devotional film. Otherwise, nothing else is getting greenlit. That is a fact and a tragedy.”