Anurag Kashyap on why Bollywood bends easily to power: ‘Once you say yes, you can’t shut it’

Anurag Kashyap has always been vocal about his views, particularly when it comes to challenging the establishment. His films have often questioned the status quo, while the filmmaker himself has consistently spoken about issues he believes the industry should confront. However, he feels the same conviction is not always reflected across the film industry, in his view, has at times appeared to align itself with the establishment, including some of its biggest names.

‘I don’t think anybody’s doing it willingly

In a recent conversation with Janice Sequeira, Kashyap opened up about why he believes the film industry bends so easily. He said, “I don’t think anybody’s doing it willingly. Given in, then you are given in forever. It’s like one of those things. It’s the first time you open the door, and the door remains open. So once you’ve said yes for a bunch of things, then you can’t shut it because that one yes also comes with huge amounts of benefits. And once you’ve taken those benefits, you can’t shut the door.”