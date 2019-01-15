Toggle Menu
Anurag Kashyap on Uri: It is not a propaganda filmhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/anurag-kashyap-on-uri-vicky-kaushal-5538775/

Anurag Kashyap on Uri: It is not a propaganda film

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap tweeted about Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri and said that it is not a propaganda film. He commented on the execution of the film and praised Vicky Kaushal's performance in the film.

anurag kashyap on uri
Anurag Kashyap tweeted on Uri: The Surgical Strike being a propaganda film.

Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri has been impressing the audience and critics alike but there has been a section of the audience that has been calling it a propaganda film.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap tweeted about Uri and said that this is “not a propaganda film.” He argued that any war film “will be patriotic by default.” He commented on the execution of the film and praised Vicky Kaushal’s performance in the film.

Anurag Kashyap’s tweet read, “Uri is not a propaganda film. Any war film about the heroism of its soldiers will be patriotic by default. By that standards, Border, LOC, Haqeeqat wore patriotism on its sleeve. War movies are either anti-war like ‘come and See’ or ‘patriotic’.”

He further tweeted, “I quite liked Uri for the way it was executed. I went in thinking it will be a propaganda film & it just sticks true to what happened with similar creative liberties most film makers take in telling a story.”

“The Jingoism spouted in Uri was far lesser than the jingoism I see in American movies or war movies from anywhere across the world. I think we watch everything from the coloured glasses of the time we live in and just don’t trust anyone’s intention,” he wrote.

He concluded with, “I prefer anti-war movies any day. But I can’t deny the technical flourishes that Uri makes which makes it very believable. Well done team Uri and congratulations @vickykaushal09”

Advertising

Uri stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role alongside Mohit Raina, Paresh Rawal and Yami Gautam.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Uri director Aditya Dhar: I knew Vicky was hungry and wanted to prove himself
2 Taimur, Inaaya, Laksshya and Nisha attend a birthday party
3 The Accidental Prime Minister box office collection Day 4: Anupam Kher film's real test begins now