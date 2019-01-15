Anurag Kashyap on Uri: It is not a propaganda film

Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri has been impressing the audience and critics alike but there has been a section of the audience that has been calling it a propaganda film.

Advertising

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap tweeted about Uri and said that this is “not a propaganda film.” He argued that any war film “will be patriotic by default.” He commented on the execution of the film and praised Vicky Kaushal’s performance in the film.

Anurag Kashyap’s tweet read, “Uri is not a propaganda film. Any war film about the heroism of its soldiers will be patriotic by default. By that standards, Border, LOC, Haqeeqat wore patriotism on its sleeve. War movies are either anti-war like ‘come and See’ or ‘patriotic’.”

He further tweeted, “I quite liked Uri for the way it was executed. I went in thinking it will be a propaganda film & it just sticks true to what happened with similar creative liberties most film makers take in telling a story.”

“Uri” is not a propaganda film. Any war film about the heroism of its soldiers will be patriotic by default. By that standards “Border” , LOC, Haqeeqat wore patriotism on its sleeve. War movies are either anti-war like “come and See” or patriotic . -1 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 14, 2019

I quite liked “Uri” for the way it was executed . I went in thinking it will be a propaganda film & it just sticks true to what happened with similar creative liberties most film makers take in telling a story. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 14, 2019

The Jingoism spouted in “Uri” was far lesser than the jingoism I see in American movies or war movies from anywhere across the world. I think we watch everything from the coloured glasses of the time we live in and just don’t trust anyone’s intention. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 14, 2019

I prefer anti war movies any day. But I can’t deny the technical flourishes that “Uri” makes which makes it very believable. Well done team “Uri” and congratulations @vickykaushal09 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 14, 2019

“The Jingoism spouted in Uri was far lesser than the jingoism I see in American movies or war movies from anywhere across the world. I think we watch everything from the coloured glasses of the time we live in and just don’t trust anyone’s intention,” he wrote.

He concluded with, “I prefer anti-war movies any day. But I can’t deny the technical flourishes that Uri makes which makes it very believable. Well done team Uri and congratulations @vickykaushal09”

Advertising

Uri stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role alongside Mohit Raina, Paresh Rawal and Yami Gautam.