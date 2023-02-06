scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Anurag Kashyap on perception that he has an issue with BJP, says he can never leave India: ‘I only fight those in power, not political parties’

Film director Anurag Kashyap opens up about his idea of patriotism, says it is not limited to saying 'Jai Hind', and reveals why he could never leave India and move somewhere else.

anurag kashyapAnurag Kashyap opens up about his love for India. (Photo: Anurag/Instagram)
Anurag Kashyap on perception that he has an issue with BJP, says he can never leave India: 'I only fight those in power, not political parties'
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently opened up about his love for India in a new interview. Among other things, Kashyap also spoke why, despite having an option and privilege to do so, he doesn’t want to leave his country.

Speaking to YouTuber Samdish Bhatia, Anurag said that one doesn’t become patriotic only by watching the Republic Day parade or chanting Jai Hind loudly: “Bas parade dekhne, cinema hall me national anthem ke pehle khade hone ya jai hind bolne se pyaar thodi hota, mazaak banake rakha hai (Just by watching the parade, or standing before the national anthem gets played out in theatres, or saying Jai Hind at every chance you get, you don’t become patriotic).”

Anurag added that he loves his country a lot, and all his stories are based here.

Anurag Kashyap says he was thrown out of a film after advising Salman Khan to grow chest hair, says  Shah Rukh has given up on him

Mujhe bohot zyada pyaar hai apne desh se, isliye chorr nahi paata kyunki kahaniyaan, culture, mera khana yaha hai, jo mujhe sabse acha lagta hai. Isliye meri himmat nahi hoti ki main bahar jaa kar kaam karun. Option nahi bachega tab jaaonga (I love India a lot, which is why I cannot just leave it. All my stories, culture, and my food which I take great pleasure in, is based here. I do not have the courage to just pack up my bags one day and leave my country. It would be my last resort),” the director concluded.

Anurag stated that his fights have never been with any political party as such, it has always been a fight for his rights, and with the government who threatens to take away those rights. The director said in Hindi, “People think I only have an issue with BJP, but that is not the case. When Congress was in power, I was fighting Congress, and now that BJP is in power, I am raising my issues with them. I only fight those in power, political parties have never been my target.” The filmmaker then went on to add that he is aware of his rights, since he knows the Constitution, and mentioned that India has a very balanced constitution.

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap is currently promoting his latest directorial, Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. The movie stars Alaya F and Karan Mehta as leads.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-02-2023 at 12:16 IST
'Anguished by the loss of lives': PM Modi condoles deaths in Turkey, Syria after quake

Sonia Gandhi writes | Budget 2023-24 is a silent strike on the poor
