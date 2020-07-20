Anurag Kashyap on nepotism debate: Actors are not the only ones who make a movie what it is

Director Anurag Kashyap shared his thoughts on the ongoing nepotism debate via Twitter on Monday (Photo: Instagram/anuragkashyap). Director Anurag Kashyap shared his thoughts on the ongoing nepotism debate via Twitter on Monday (Photo: Instagram/anuragkashyap).

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Monday contributed to the discussion around nepotism. In a series of tweets, Anurag asked people who are pointing fingers at ‘insiders’ and ‘outsiders’ to take a closer look at how they and their contemporaries treat spot boys, junior artistes and other units of filmmaking on a movie set.

Anurag wrote, “मित्रों..ग़ज़ब डिबेट चल रही है।फ़िल्मों में सिर्फ़ ऐक्टर्ज़ नहीं होते।एक फ़िल्म के सेट ओर कम से कम डेढ़ सौ लोग काम करते हैं।अंदर वाले या बाहर वाले जिस दिन सेट पे काम करने वाले असिस्टंट्स और workers, Spotboy और बाक़ी सब इंसानों को इज़्ज़त देना सीख जाएँगे तब उनसे बात की जा सकती है (Friends, a unique and unusual debate is taking place right now. Actors are not the only ones who make a movie what it is. At least, 150 people or more make up a set. The day these ‘insiders’ and ‘outsiders’ treat different assistants and spot boys with respect is the day when we can proceed with this debate further).

In another tweet, the filmmaker, apparently talking about Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika controversy, wrote, “फिर जा कर उन ऐक्टर के सेट्स पे , जहां जब कमान, तथाकथित ऐक्टर के हाथ में आ जाती है . उस फ़िल्म के सपोर्टिंग ऐक्टर्ज़ के पुराने इंटर्व्यू पढ़ लो की वो क्यों फ़िल्म छोड़ के गए थे। तुम जैसा दूसरों के साथ रहोगे वैसा ही वापस भी मिलेगा। (When those actors who talk about nepotism take the reign of an entire film in their hands, they become someone else. I would suggest you to read some of the older interviews of those sporting actors who had to leave such sets. At the end of the day, you will only reap what you sow).

मित्रों..ग़ज़ब डिबेट चल रही है।फ़िल्मों में सिर्फ़ ऐक्टर्ज़ नहीं होते।एक फ़िल्म के सेट ओर कम से कम डेढ़ सौ लोग काम करते हैं।अंदर वाले या बाहर वाले जिस दिन सेट पे काम करने वाले असिस्टंट्स और workers, Spotboy और बाक़ी सब इंसानों को इज़्ज़त देना सीख जाएँगे तब उनसे बात की जा सकती है — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 20, 2020

Making another important point about the industry and the way our society functions at large, Anurag Kashyap wondered why do only actors (who often take so much from a film) raise points about justices and injustices within the system? The director stated that to understand the truth of the matter, one would have to look at all the potholes of society.

Anurag concluded by saying that he too had suffered a lot in the industry, but if the whole world appreciates you and your art, then why do people care about those two-three people who didn’t?

“फ़िल्मी दुनिया सिर्फ़ दिखती और छपती ज़्यादा है लेकिन यह किसी और दुनिया से अलग नहीं है। मेरे साथ भी २७ सालों में बहुत लोगों में बहुत कुछ किया है, outsiders और insiders दोनों ने , लेकिन मुझे कोई ज़रूरत ही कभी नहीं रही उनके validation या उनकी सराहना की। (I too have suffered a lot at the hands of the outsiders and insiders in these past 27 years in the industry. However, I have never felt the need of their validation in any form),” read another tweet of the director.

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap last helmed the 2020 Netflix film Choked, which featured Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd