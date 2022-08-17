scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Anurag Kashyap on making women-led films: ‘Male actors trust you when they are new, but slowly insecurity hits them’

Anurag Kashyap's last few films, from Lust Stories to Choked, have put women in the centre.

Written by Justin Joseph Rao | Mumbai |
Updated: August 17, 2022 9:29:50 am
Anurag Kashyap is awaiting the theatrical release of his next, Dobaaraa (Photo: Anurag Kashyap/Instagram)

Men, power, guns and roses: The common ingredients of an average Anurag Kashyap film are changing as the filmmaker is slowly moving towards mounting movies where women drive his narrative and men are on the periphery.

Since 2018, Anurag’s films, both shorts and features, have sincerely followed women as they make their way through messy relationships (Lust Stories, Manmarziyaan), fight paranoia and curses (Ghost Stories) and, amusingly, use cash which keep leaking from their kitchen sink (Choked).

“I think I get along with women more than men,” Anurag tells indianexpress.com in an interview. The filmmaker, who has presented a diverse range of men — from a lovesick alcoholic (Abhay Deol in DevD), trigger-happy gangsters (Manoj Bajpyaee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Gangs of Wasseypur), a street fighter (Ranbir Kapoor in Bombay Velvet) to a boxer who fights against the system (Vineet Kumar Singh in Mukkabaaz) — says male actors come with a baggage of insecurities.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

“Women are easier to work with and simpler to deal with. Male insecurity is so much more. I find it easier to work with a Taapsee Pannu, Saiyami Kher or Amruta Subhash. I get a lot of trust from them! I can’t work if I don’t get trust. When male actors are new, they give you all the trust but slowly the insecurity hits them. I have seen a lot of people change, with success and failure. Taapsee has stayed the same,” he says.

Anurag first collaborated with Taapsee Pannu for the 2018 romantic drama Manmarziyaan, a first for the filmmaker in that genre. The duo now reunite for their latest Dobaaraa with something they have never dabbled in before: a science-fiction mystery drama.

The filmmaker recalls that the first time he met the actor was at an airport, many years ago. “We had breakfast at the lounge and I found her so well behaved. She was soft spoken and our meeting was extremely pleasant. The next time I met her for Mannmazrziya, she barged into the room and yelled, ‘I have read the story and I am not like this in real life’. So the entire impression went down,” Anurag jokes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

 

But the filmmaker says, one of the reasons he loves teaming up with Taapsee is because she, unlike very few, bring out the best in him. Taapsee’s relentless questions about his narrative choices and her hunger to learn more, Anurag says, keeps him on his toes.

“She pushes me a lot. I get away with a lot of things sometimes, I can get very lazy. But she does not let me be lazy because she herself is not. While we were shooting Dobaaraa, she would wake up at 5 am, practice cricket for Shabaash Mithu for two hours and then shoot 12 hours for Dobaara. She questions you, which irritates you a lot. She keeps needling till she gets an answer. So somehow I become a better version of myself,” he says.

Advertisement
Also Read: |Anurag Kashyap on claims that ‘Bollywood is sinking’: ‘Country is sinking, and you’re talking about Bollywood’

Produced by Ekta Kapoor and written by Nihit Bharve, Dobaaraa is the official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Mirage. The film is Anurag’s first theatrical release since the pandemic, which saw his Choked release on Netflix. The filmmaker is aware that his last directorial had received mixed response and jokes a review read, “Is it even an Anurag Kashyap film?”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...Premium
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...
Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizensPremium
Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens
Explained: Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano gangrape case walked out of...Premium
Explained: Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano gangrape case walked out of...

“But, I go out and make what I want to make. For me, there is no greater joy than that. I feel I have so much freedom given to me to make films with whoever I want to make, the way I want to. So all failures are mine and the success belongs to everybody,” he adds. Dobaara will release on August 19.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 08:05:28 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

2

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

3

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'

4

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

5

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

Featured Stories

Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Indian football has a deep-rooted governance problem. It won’t be solved ...
Indian football has a deep-rooted governance problem. It won’t be solved ...
Explained: Why has Amul raised the price of milk? Will prices rise even m...
Explained: Why has Amul raised the price of milk? Will prices rise even m...
Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football...
Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football...
Gear up for aggressive fight in 2024: BJP high command to Bihar unit
Gear up for aggressive fight in 2024: BJP high command to Bihar unit
Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Congress campaign panel chief in J&K
Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Congress campaign panel chief in J&K
Once burnt, twice shy: What BJP's silence on Rushdie attack tells us

Once burnt, twice shy: What BJP's silence on Rushdie attack tells us

Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Cong campaign panel chief in J-K

Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Cong campaign panel chief in J-K

RJD's 'MY-plus' push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-tested 11
Bihar Cabinet

RJD's 'MY-plus' push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-tested 11

Premium
Bengal: 4 undertrials die in 10 days, kin allege torture in jail

Bengal: 4 undertrials die in 10 days, kin allege torture in jail

Delhi Police: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed positive ID
RTI reply

Delhi Police: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed positive ID

Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from Congress-ruled states
Delhi Confidential

Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from Congress-ruled states

Premium
Now, CM’s nod mandatory before transfer of govt staff
In Uttar Pradesh

Now, CM’s nod mandatory before transfer of govt staff

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shah Rukh to Kartik Aaryan, Bollywood shows solidarity with PM Modi’s ‘Har ghar tiranga’ campaign on Independence Day
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement