Anurag Kashyap to star in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Bole Chudiyan

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has joined the cast of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming film Bole Chudiyan. Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, who is Nawaziddin’s brother, will make his directorial debut with Bole Chudiyan.

Confirming his role in Bole Chudiyaan, Anurag said, “Yes, I am doing the film but that’s all I know for now. I have agreed to do the film as this is the first time Nawaz has asked me to do anything and I trust him.”

Bole Chudiyan has been in the news ever since the film’s female lead Mouni Roy exited the project unceremoniously. Mouni cited disagreements with the producer as the reason for her calling it quits.

Anurag Kashyap is currently working on his upcoming film, starring Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew and Mirzya actor Saiyami Kher.