Anurag Kashyap meets the Dalai Lama at Dharamshala International Film Festival, see photo

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is in Himachal Pradesh to participate in the Dharamshala International Film Festival. Writer Varun Grover and Oscar-nominated documentary filmmakers Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh have also joined him, as they hosted masterclasses and panel discussions. Late Saturday night, Anurag also shared a photo of him meeting the Dalai Lama at the event.

Posting a picture on Instagram of being greeted by the holiness, he wrote, “This happened today @diff.india.” In the photo, while the Dalai Lama is seen smiling, with his hands folded as he meets Anurag, the latter shakes hands with one of the disciples. Anurag’s fans and friends posted heart emojis on the photos, while a few dropped comments like, “woah”, “wow” and “lucky”.

The Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) is being held at the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA) in Dharamshala. Starting from November 3, the movie gala will showcase its finale on Sunday.

Anurag Kashyap, known for directing critical hits Gulaal, Udaan, Gangs of Wasseypur series and Ugly, will be sharing his experience and his journey as a filmmaker in a session titled Adventures in the Film Trade. A total of 80 films from 32 countries — including 21 feature narratives, 16 feature documentaries and 43 short films — will be screened during the physical edition of the festival.

For audiences who were not able to attend the physical edition of DIFF this year, a digital edition of DIFF 2022 will go online from November 7 to 13 with a truncated line-up.