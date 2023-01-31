Anurag Kashyap addresses his heart attack in 2021, reveals why he quit social media: ‘Everyone was scared…’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has talked about the series of difficulties that he had to face during and after the pandemic, including his heart attack and how he was compelled to quit social media for a while. He also addressed the idea of Gangs of Wasseypur 3, saying that he will make it when there’s ‘nothing else to do’ and cash is needed for survival. The gangster franchise, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui among others, had won several accolades owing to its rustic portrayal of a coal mine mafia in Danbad.

Talking to Mashable India, Kashyap said, “When someone doesn’t have anything to do, they make sequels or a remake. I’ve written a lot, but waiting for opportunities. From 2019—I started shooting, and then there was the pandemic and it stopped. And then pandemic finished. Then there was Dobaaraa, and then I had a heart attack. Then I made a film, where people said you’re addressing things that you aren’t supposed to.”

Talking about his heart attack in 2021, the filmmaker said, “Well, it happened, there was a lot of stress. Ho gaya. I wanted to work, but nothing was happening. Everyone liked my work but was scared of my Twitter avatar. I had recovered my Twitter account again.” Kashyap said that he brought it back in 2021 after several political incidents, but realised that ‘everyone was just screaming’ and that was giving him enough stress. “There’s no conversation. Ever since I shut it down, there’s peace.” Anurag Kashyap had earlier revealed to The Indian Express that he had gone off Twitter as his daughter was receiving rape threats and she was getting anxiety attacks. However, when the Jamia Milla incidents occurred, he returned to social media as he couldn’t handle it anymore. The filmmaker had to undergo an angioplasty in 2021.

Anurag Kashyap also spoke about the trouble he had, after choosing direction. He recalled how he had locked himself in a room and was drinking heavily. He said, “I used to drink heavily for a year-and-a-half. Aarti (Bajaj, ex-wife) kicked me out of the house. My daughter was only four years old then. That was a difficult phase. I was depressed. Paanch had stalled. Black Friday had stalled. Allwyn Kalicharan was shelved, another film that nobody knows about was shelved. I was kicked out of Tere Naam and Kaante. I was drinking and I was fighting all these battles, and I was unceremoniously thrown out of projects I had written and I was a part of. That was a very bad phase, and it accumulated into an anger, with the industry, with the system.”