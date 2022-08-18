Anurag Kashyap ‘hates’ star system, quotes Marvel’s example: ‘Bollywood lacks transparency’

Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has been promoting his latest release Dobaaraa lately, recently opened up about the star system that still exists in India in some form. Anurag candidly spoke about how much he ‘hates’ the whole star system, and said that movies get burdened when people hire stars to headline them.

“Mere ko star system se problem hai. Bahar Marvel not so well-known character actor ko leke launch karta hai, everybody gets a fair chance. Jab Titanic bani thi Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio arthouse actors the, same with Avatar. Hamare yaha ulta hai, jitni badi film utna bada star. You load the picture so much (I have an issue with the star system. In Hollywood, in Marvel, they take lesser-known actors and convert them into big stars. When Titanic was made, both Kate and Leonardo were arthouse actors. We do just the opposite in our industry. If it is a big-budget movie, we take the biggest stars possible. We load the movie so much),” the director told Pinkvilla.

Anurag also spoke about how things can get better if Bollywood maintains a proper system of what film earns how much every day: “Hamare industry mein transparency nai hai, koi do aadmi batao jo box office figures same bataye? Jab ek regulated system hoga toh unnecessary cost kam hoga (We don’t have transparency. Tell me two people who can come up with the same box office figure? When we will employ a proper system in place, that is when we will be able to reduce these unnecessary costs).”

Anurag Kashyap’s latest release is the thriller Dobaaraa, which stars the likes of Taapsee Pannu, Rahul Bhat and Pavail Gulati. The movie has been bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor.