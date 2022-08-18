Anurag Kashyap ‘hates’ star system, quotes Marvel’s example: ‘Bollywood lacks transparency’

Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has been promoting his latest release Dobaaraa lately, recently opened up about the star system that still exists in India in some form. Anurag candidly spoke about how much he ‘hates’ the whole star system, and said that movies get burdened when people hire stars to headline them.
“Mere ko star system se problem hai. Bahar Marvel not so well-known character actor ko leke launch karta hai, everybody gets a fair chance. Jab Titanic bani thi Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio arthouse actors the, same with Avatar. Hamare yaha ulta hai, jitni badi film utna bada star. You load the picture so much (I have an issue with the star system. In Hollywood, in Marvel, they take lesser-known actors and convert them into big stars. When Titanic was made, both Kate and Leonardo were arthouse actors. We do just the opposite in our industry. If it is a big-budget movie, we take the biggest stars possible. We load the movie so much),” the director told Pinkvilla.
Anurag also spoke about how things can get better if Bollywood maintains a proper system of what film earns how much every day: “Hamare industry mein transparency nai hai, koi do aadmi batao jo box office figures same bataye? Jab ek regulated system hoga toh unnecessary cost kam hoga (We don’t have transparency. Tell me two people who can come up with the same box office figure? When we will employ a proper system in place, that is when we will be able to reduce these unnecessary costs).”
Anurag Kashyap’s latest release is the thriller Dobaaraa, which stars the likes of Taapsee Pannu, Rahul Bhat and Pavail Gulati. The movie has been bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor.
Subscriber Only Stories
IIT-Madras records 32% increase in internship offers on day 1, Texas Instruments emerged as top recruiter
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Zimbabwe four down, Chahar with three wickets on return
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
FTX Crypto Cup: R Praggnanandhaa beats Nieman in 3rd round
Maharashtra FYJC admissions: Over 65% seats remain vacant after two round of admissions
Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court
PAK vs NED 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Netherlands match live?
Bride rides a Royal Enfield Bullet to wedding venue, video goes viral
Navi Mumbai man loses over Rs 7 lakh in fake electricity bill fraud
Nadal not discouraged by losing on return, says will be ready for US Open
BJP Minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’ before ‘threatening’ audience
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Google Play marks 10 years: Ludo King to HealthifyMe, the Indian apps that have tasted success
Russia replaces Black Sea fleet chief after Crimea blasts
Mumbai: BMC to propose use of steel tiffins for food delivery from hotels
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Featured Stories
Zimbabwe four down, Chahar with three wickets on return
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
FTX Crypto Cup: R Praggnanandhaa beats Nieman in 3rd round
Maharashtra FYJC admissions: Over 65% seats remain vacant after two round of admissions
Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court
PAK vs NED 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Netherlands match live?
Bride rides a Royal Enfield Bullet to wedding venue, video goes viral
Navi Mumbai man loses over Rs 7 lakh in fake electricity bill fraud
Nadal not discouraged by losing on return, says will be ready for US Open
BJP Minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’ before ‘threatening’ audience
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Google Play marks 10 years: Ludo King to HealthifyMe, the Indian apps that have tasted success
Russia replaces Black Sea fleet chief after Crimea blasts
Mumbai: BMC to propose use of steel tiffins for food delivery from hotels