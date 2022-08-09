scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Anurag Kashyap says he has been ‘abused’, being accused of ‘inappropriate’ behaviour ‘bothers him’

Anurag Kashyap shared that he is immensely bothered when someone accuses him of inappropriate behaviour.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 9, 2022 4:33:59 pm
Anurag Kashyap-1200Anurag Kashyap's next directorial is Do Baara. (Photo: Anurag Kashyap/Instagram)

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is presently promoting his upcoming film Dobaara, was recently asked about the #MeToo accusations that were leveled against him. The Gangs of Wasseypur director was also asked about actor Mandana Karimi, who had previously clarified that Anurag did not get her pregnant.

Talking to YouTuber Sidharth Kannan, Anurag said that it bothers him immensely when someone accuses him of something “inappropriate” as he has been a victim of sexual abuse in the past. “That (the accusation) bothers me a lot. I come from a history of abuse so I understand what abuse is. So when someone accuses me of such allegations, it bothers me.”

Anurag added, “You accuse me of murder, you accuse me of anything, I don’t care but when I am accused of something inappropriate and improper like that, it bothers me and it makes me very angry. Because I come from abuse, I have been abused so I understand what that means. That last thing you want to do is do that to someone else and when somebody says that, it bothers me.”

Also Read |Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as ‘Shiva No 1’

In April, actor Mandana Karimi revealed in the reality series Lock Upp that she was in a secret relationship with a director but the filmmaker left her after she got pregnant. Many assumed at the time that she was hinting towards Anurag, however, Mandana later clarified that she wasn’t talking about him. Anurag said that he learnt about this incident a few weeks after it happened.

In a 2018 interview with PTI, Anurag said that he was a survivor and had spoken about his experiences in the past as well. “When I was 19 years old, I spoke about sexual abuse because I went through it. When I had to speak about it, I did… a long time ago. I went on Aamir Khan’s show also and talked about it. So, it is not that I haven’t spoken about it. I did speak about it. Today, I have stopped talking because nobody really cares about the movement, everybody cares about the headline.”

