Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Anurag Kashyap gives a peek into his friendship with Vikramaditya Motwane: ‘The man who saves my film from me’

Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane have collaborated on several films, latest being Netflix's AK vs AK.

Anurag kashyap and Vikramaditya MotwaneAnurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane are friends and fellow filmmakers. (Photo: Anurag Kashyap/ Instagram)
Anurag Kashyap seldom takes to social media, but when he does, trust him to give an insight into his relationship with films and issues he deeply feels about. The filmmaker on Tuesday night wrote a heartfelt post for his friend and fellow filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane.

Sharing a throwback picture of the two of them, Kashyap credited Motwane for teaching him “how to frame a picture/shot”, and also thanked him for his contribution in making Kashyap’s directorial, the Gangs if Wasseypur franchise ‘epic’.

 

Kashyap wrote, “Happy Birthday to my best friend, the man who taught me how to frame a picture/shot, the man who made GOW what it is, the man who always comes around and saves my film from me.”

Also read |Anurag Kashyap on his dark phase: ‘I imploded, went off Twitter, went into rehab thrice’

Anurag also thanked Vikramaditya for being around in his time of need. The filmmaker had recently opened up about his battle with depression and had revealed that he went to rehab thrice, and his health issues where he suffered a heart attack.

“Thank you for always being there, and there is so much more that we will still do together. Happy birthday to the man who has more pictures of me than I have of him, infact he has more pictures of everyone than they have of him. Love you @motwayne,” Kashyap wrote.

Kashyap and Motwane have collaborated on several films together. Anurag, after writing a television serial, got his major break as a co-writer in Ram Gopal Varma’s crime drama Satya (1998) and made his directorial debut with Paanch, which never had a theatrical release due to censorship issues. On the other hand Motwane debuted with Udaan (2010) which was produced under the banner of Anurag Kashyap Films.

Kashyap and Motwane also founded Phantom Films along with producer Madhu Mantena and director Vikas Bahl. It was founded in 2011 by all four of them, and is cited as the “directors’ company”, however the company shut doors in 2018 after seven years of partnership.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 10:35:52 am
