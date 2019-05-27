FIR registered against troll who threatened to rape Anurag Kashyap’s daughter

An FIR has been filed against a troll who threatened to rape Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap.

The filmmaker took to Twitter to thank cops for starting the process. He tweeted, “Anyways I want to thank @MumbaiPolice @MahaCyber1 @Brijeshbsingh for helping me with filing the FIR . Thank you so much for the amazing support and starting the process.Thank you @Dev_Fadnavis and thank you @narendramodi Sir. As a father I am more secure now.”

On May 23, Anurag Kashyap shared a screenshot of a comment posted by one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s supporters on his teenage daughter’s Instagram page. The comment included a rape threat and profanities. The director, after congratulating PM Modi on his victory in the Lok Sabha election, also asked the prime minister how supporters who threaten women needed to be handled.

Dear @narendramodi sir. Congratulations on your victory and thank you for the message of inclusiveness. Sir please also tell us how do we deal with these followers of yours who celebrate your victory by threatening my daughter with messages like this for me being your dissenter. pic.twitter.com/jC7jYVBCi8 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 23, 2019

