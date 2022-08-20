scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Anurag Kashyap feels Karan Johar is ‘misunderstood’, calls him a ‘courageous and visionary man’

Anurag Kashyap has worked with Karan Johar on his film Bombay Velvet where the latter essayed a villainous role.

anurag kashyap karan joharAnurag Kashyap said he used to judge Karan Johar. (Photo: Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar/Instagram)

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap feels his contemporary, Karan Johar is often ‘misunderstood’ and admitted in a recent interview that he himself used to ‘judge’ him. Kashyap has worked with KJo on his film Bombay Velvet where the latter essayed a villainous role. The film also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

Talking about Karan in a latest interview with Pinkvilla, Kashyap shared, “I’ve judged him a lot. When I met him, I found him to be like me but on the other side of the coin. He also treats his filmmakers, people, and his directors and gives them as much freedom and empowerment. He is a misunderstood person.”

Also read |Anurag Kashyap reveals YRF’s ‘biggest problem’ after Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj flop: Aditya Chopra shouldn’t sit ‘in a cave’ and dictate to filmmakers

Kashyap also revealed that KJo is his own critic and that he feels is “the most amazing thing about him”. He added, “Today, the creative head of Dharmatics Somen Mishra was the biggest Karan Johar critic and what Karan Johar did was hire him. That is a sign of a visionary and a courageous man.”

In the recent episode of Koffee With Karan, Karan himself trashed his film Student of the Year which was the launchpad of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, in Bollywood. He said the film barely had a script and scope of any performance.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delayPremium
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...Premium
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...

Four days after the film’s shoot began, KJo told his creative director Abhishek Varman, “‘Why are we making this film? Have you read the script?’ Abhishek asked, ‘Karan, what are you doing?’ I suddenly decided to read the script cover to cover.”

Also read |The underappreciated honesty of Karan Johar

Anurag Kashyap has been currently busy promoting his latest release Dobaaraa, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The film released in the theaters on Friday and has received a mixed response from film critics.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-08-2022 at 09:57:10 am
Next Story

Karnataka: Police to probe death threats to Siddaramaiah, says CM Bommai

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

‘Am I right doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating

3

The Brothers Yadav start with a tumble, over aides at official meetings

4

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

5

Style alert: Disha Patani keeps it fashionable in scarf top and mini skirt

Featured Stories

Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Which oils to use, and how much: Do’'s and don'ts of consuming fats
Which oils to use, and how much: Do’'s and don'ts of consuming fats
BJP’s challenger role in its sights, AAP braces to ride out Sisodia, Jain...
BJP’s challenger role in its sights, AAP braces to ride out Sisodia, Jain...
In Madhya Pradesh, BJP's Muslim councillors down by 22 per cent; tally ni...
In Madhya Pradesh, BJP's Muslim councillors down by 22 per cent; tally ni...
Professor resigned on her own, no question of forcing: St Xavier’s V-C

Professor resigned on her own, no question of forcing: St Xavier’s V-C

As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

Premium
Here is our pick for what to watch this weekend

Here is our pick for what to watch this weekend

Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Explained

Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?

All-party MP group to seek Bharat Ratna for Dalai Lama

All-party MP group to seek Bharat Ratna for Dalai Lama

Med students in a spot as NMC does not recognise Ukraine offer

Med students in a spot as NMC does not recognise Ukraine offer

British envoy trolls Manchester United fan at ISKCON temple
Delhi Confidential

British envoy trolls Manchester United fan at ISKCON temple

Premium
Privacy prick-point: IRCTC bid to monetise passenger data

Privacy prick-point: IRCTC bid to monetise passenger data

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain sassy Goa vacation
Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain’s sassy Goa vacation
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 20: Latest News
Advertisement