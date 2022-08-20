Anurag Kashyap feels Karan Johar is ‘misunderstood’, calls him a ‘courageous and visionary man’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap feels his contemporary, Karan Johar is often ‘misunderstood’ and admitted in a recent interview that he himself used to ‘judge’ him. Kashyap has worked with KJo on his film Bombay Velvet where the latter essayed a villainous role. The film also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

Talking about Karan in a latest interview with Pinkvilla, Kashyap shared, “I’ve judged him a lot. When I met him, I found him to be like me but on the other side of the coin. He also treats his filmmakers, people, and his directors and gives them as much freedom and empowerment. He is a misunderstood person.”

Kashyap also revealed that KJo is his own critic and that he feels is “the most amazing thing about him”. He added, “Today, the creative head of Dharmatics Somen Mishra was the biggest Karan Johar critic and what Karan Johar did was hire him. That is a sign of a visionary and a courageous man.”

In the recent episode of Koffee With Karan, Karan himself trashed his film Student of the Year which was the launchpad of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, in Bollywood. He said the film barely had a script and scope of any performance.

Four days after the film’s shoot began, KJo told his creative director Abhishek Varman, “‘Why are we making this film? Have you read the script?’ Abhishek asked, ‘Karan, what are you doing?’ I suddenly decided to read the script cover to cover.”

Anurag Kashyap has been currently busy promoting his latest release Dobaaraa, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The film released in the theaters on Friday and has received a mixed response from film critics.