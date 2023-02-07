Anurag Kashyap on his failed relationships: ‘Somebody has to surrender their own identity and self to become a part of my world’

Anurag Kashyap, whose latest film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat hit screens last Friday, has revealed why many of his relationships have failed in the past. Kashyap delved on how his life is surrounded by movies and for someone to be a part of that, they have to “surrender their own identity” which is an “unfair” ask.

Talking to Galatta Plus, Anurag said, “When my two marriages failed, when my relationships failed, I realised much later in life that my house is a library. It’s a film geek’s house. Nobody can come into my life and make it a home. I have grown up in boarding schools hiding in libraries. Library is my secure place so in that space, I was always alone.”

The filmmaker added, “My relationships don’t fail because of any other reason. I have totally become a person where somebody has to surrender their own identity and self to become a part of my world, which is unfair. And that’s the reason why things fail.”

“So either you find somebody who is as geeky as you and loves the same things, which is like one in five thousand million,” he concluded.

Anurag Kashyap was previously married to film editor Aarti Bajaj. The two have a daughter Aaliyah Kashyap who is now a YouTuber. He later married actor Kalki Koechlin. The two divorced in 2015. Anurag shares a warm relationship with both his ex-wives. In August 2022, Anurag shared a photo with Aarti and Kalki and called them his “two pillars”.