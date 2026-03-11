Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Anurag Kashyap dismisses Epstein files mention, says he never went to Beijing: ‘My name is clickbait’
Anurag Kashyap said it is easy for people to use his name for clickbait because many are quick to believe anything written about him.
Anurag Kashyap has reacted to his name being mentioned in the controversial Jeffrey Epstein files. Known for his outspoken nature, the filmmaker responded with humour after being named alongside prominent personalities like Bill Gates and Stephen Hawking and said that it is easy for people to use his name for clickbait because many are quick to believe anything written about him.
In an interview with Mid-Day, Anurag said, “We were recently talking about Mr Ambani and Mr Modi’s names appearing in the Epstein files. That file also mentions my name. It is there in a random email. We often receive invites from places like Harvard and Yale. I have no idea about this because I have never even been to Beijing. I had gone to Shanghai in 2014 for a recce for the film Bombay Velvet. I was like, ‘Kya baat hai, kya company hai meri.’”
He added, “Recently someone questioned me about the Epstein files and I said, ‘The thing is, my name is clickbait and it sells more than the tickets of my films. You can attach anything to my name and people will easily believe it. Now I am used to it.’” In the same interview, Kashyap also recalled an incident that, according to him, reflects the kind of perception people have about him.
“This happened around 2012–13. I didn’t go to the office much and mostly worked from home. My team told me there was a guy who had been visiting the office every day and wanted to meet me. I was reluctant. I kept saying, ‘Who is this guy? I don’t want to meet him,’” he said. Kashyap explained that the office was already overcrowded as they were trying to gather funds for their films.
Anurag eventually agreed to meet the person who had been visiting everyday, who revealed that he was there because he wanted to work with Anurag, in any capacity. He offered to cook, clean and whatever other job he could think of and when he was at a loss of jobs, he told Anurag, “Sir, you are not understanding. I am equally mentally disturbed and psycho as you.” Anurag recalled this with a laugh and said, “That’s the kind of perception people have of me.”
The Epstein files refer to a partially released collection of court documents and contact lists connected to the sex trafficking crimes and social circle of the convicted offender Jeffrey Epstein.
