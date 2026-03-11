Anurag Kashyap dismisses Epstein files mention, says he never went to Beijing: ‘My name is clickbait’

Anurag Kashyap has reacted to his name being mentioned in the controversial Jeffrey Epstein files. Known for his outspoken nature, the filmmaker responded with humour after being named alongside prominent personalities like Bill Gates and Stephen Hawking and said that it is easy for people to use his name for clickbait because many are quick to believe anything written about him.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Anurag said, “We were recently talking about Mr Ambani and Mr Modi’s names appearing in the Epstein files. That file also mentions my name. It is there in a random email. We often receive invites from places like Harvard and Yale. I have no idea about this because I have never even been to Beijing. I had gone to Shanghai in 2014 for a recce for the film Bombay Velvet. I was like, ‘Kya baat hai, kya company hai meri.’”