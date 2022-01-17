Anurag Kashyap denounces fake ‘casting director’ for promising roles in Sacred Games 3: ‘I am filing FIR’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has taken to social media to speak against the bogus casting call by an account claiming to hold auditions for Sacred Games season 3. Kashyap shared a screenshot of an Instagram story from the account rajbeer_casting and said that this is a scam and that there is no season 3 in development for Sacred Games.

“This man rajbeer_casting is a scamster . Pls report him . There is no season 3 of Scared games happening. I am filing an FIR against this person,” the full caption read.

The story says that the show requires female actors of varying ages, and funnily adds with each one that they must be okay with “bold scenes”. Kashyap’s projects are known for dark themes and are gritty and realistic in nature.

A crime thriller series, Sacred Games was based on the Vikram Chandra novel of the same name. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, one of the stars of the show, has said that there will not be a third season.

Kashyap’s last directorial project was Netflix’s 2020 film Choked, based on Indian demonetisation. Starring Saiyami Kher, Roshan Mathew, Amruta Subhash, Upendra Limaye, Rajshri Deshpande, the film received mixed critical reception.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it two stars. She wrote in her review, “Other loose ends hang. The background music is overdone. The plot doesn’t come together, with it’s thriller-like tone slipping and sliding, dipping especially when we see long lines of desperate people trying to change their old cash into new. A mysterious old lady takes a sneaky picture of our bank teller, but the payoff doesn’t have weight. And so on.”