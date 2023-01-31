Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah told him she doesn’t ‘give a s**t’ about his struggles’: ‘Main kama rahi hoon, aapko kya problem hai?’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is continuing his pattern of not allowing himself to be boxed in. This week, he will return mere months after his last release — the science-fiction film Dobaaraa — with a romantic drama targetted at the Gen Z, Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. He credited his daughter Aaliyah for having brought valuable insight about her generation to the project, and spoke about what he has learned from her about parenting.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Anurag said that the unseen ‘villains’ in Almost Pyaar are ‘uncles’ like him, who fail to understand their own children and their struggles. He said that Aaliyah had to have a direct conversation about this once, and had to educate him on how her struggles in life aren’t the same as his.

He said in Hindi, “We think that our children don’t understand the value of struggle, and what they’ve been given. But their struggle is different. It’s not the same as our struggle, but it’s there.”

He continued, “Parents don’t understand their children. All they want is for them to remain in a safe zone. And their definition of safety comes from their conditioning… My daughter has said this to me to my face, that ‘you don’t get me, mom doesn’t get me’. She said that everybody tells her stories about me and my struggle, how I came here with just Rs 5000. She said, ‘I don’t give a s**t. It’s your guilt that your parents spent beyond their means on your education, but you wanted to become a filmmaker and prove something. You didn’t have borrow money to provide for me. You had the money to pay for my education. My struggle is with myself. It’s so hard just to be me’.”

She said that she has to explain to him why she’s ‘happy on YouTube’, even though her entire generation is online and many of them actually earn their living from the internet. Anurag said that Aaliyah told him not to question her about making money on YouTube, and said to him, “Main jaise bhi kama rahi hoon, kama rahi hoon na? Rent khud de rahi hoon. Aapko kya problem hai?'” Anurag said that Aaliyah lives independently, and pays her own rent.

Aaliyah is a YouTuber and social media influencer who creates lifestyle content. She has also spoken publicly about her struggles mental health. After Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, Anurag has another film in post-production. His short film, 4 Slippers, will play at the Rotterdam International Film Festival soon.