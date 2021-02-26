Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah on how trolling impacted her mental health: ‘Never felt more frightened’

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap has taken to Instagram to speak up about the harassment that she has been facing online ever since she posted a particular photo on the photo-sharing app.

In her note, Aaliyah shared that the “past few weeks have been really hard on my mental health.” She then proceeded to share, “Ever since I posted a photo of me in lingerie, I have been getting the most vile, degrading and disgusting comments, I have never felt more frightened than I have in the past few weeks to the point where I considered deleting my Instagram. I have tried to ignore the harassment and shrug it off but the truth is that we need to speak about it because these kinds of comments contribute to the rape culture that affects all women in India (and the rest of the world) in one way or the other.”

“We seem to be a country that will hold candle marches for a woman after she’s been sexually assaulted but won’t protect a woman while she’s alive. And the truth is that women in India grow up being sexualized their whole lives,” she added further.

Aaliyah then shared that she was “sexually assaulted as a minor by a middle aged man.” She wrote, “I have grown up with these kinds of comments to the point where it culminated into me being sexually assaulted as a minor by a middle aged man. The double standard is that many of the people who have harassed me, along with many other women, are hypocrites. They love to pretend that they’re on a moral high ground buy in reality, they are the ones promoting rape culture that exists.”

A few weeks ago, Aaliyah did an AMA session on her YouTube channel where she spoke about online bullies and trolls and addressed the issue with the said photograph. “The amount of backlash I got for it like people telling me I should be ashamed of being Indian and posting stuff like that. People were sending me rape threats. People were calling me a prostitute. People were DMing me and asking me what my rate was. People were sending me death threats,” she had earlier said. She also mentioned that after the incident with the photograph, she was “crying constantly.”