Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah reveals the director’s ‘new look’, see photo

Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, has shared a short video of her father on her Instagram stories. This is days after the Gangs of Wasseypur director underwent angioplasty after he complained of chest pain.

In the video, the acclaimed filmmaker looks bald and has bushy eyebrows. This is certainly a new avatar of the director, made likely via one of Snapchat’s filters.

Earlier, Kashyap‘s spokesperson had confirmed the news of Anurag’s health to indianexpress.com. “Yes, he underwent an angioplasty. He is now recuperating. Thank you for your concern,” they said.

A source close to the filmmaker says Anurag decided to seek medical attention after he suffered mild chest pain. Kashyap has been advised to rest for at least a couple of weeks before getting back to work. Kashyap was last seen sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor in Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK vs AK, which released on Netflix in 2020. Kashyap also executively produced the film, besides writing its dialogue.

He wrapped up the filming of Dobaaraa starring Taapsee Pannu in March. He has been working on the film’s post-production from his home in Mumbai. Dobaaraa marks Anurag and Taapsee’s second collaboration. The two previously worked together in Manmarziyaan (2018).