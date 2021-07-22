scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 22, 2021
Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah on MeToo allegations against him: ‘It bothered me a lot’

Aaliyah Kashyap, who is a YouTube influencer, said that those who were familiar with Anurag Kashyap, know that he is a 'teddy bear'.

July 22, 2021 10:00:05 am
Aaliyah Kashyap opened up about the #MeToo allegations (Photo: Aaliyah Kashyap/IYouTube)

Anurag Kashyap‘s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap said that she was rather disturbed with the #MeToo allegations levelled at her father, last year. In an interview, Aaliyah, who is a YouTube influencer, said that those who were familiar with Anurag, knew that he is a ‘teddy bear’. She added that he had been trying to save her from being dragged into controversies.

In an appearance on Zoom’s By Invite Only, Aaliya Kashyap said, “The #MeToo claims bothered me a lot. The hate doesn’t get to me, it is the misrepresentation of his character that bothers me. People think he is a terrible man, but ask anyone close to me and they will say that he’s the biggest softy teddy bear you’ll ever meet.”

She added, “This is what gives me anxiety, and not really the hate. I know that whatever hate I get for him is just from people who don’t have anything better to do with their lives. My dad also has been trying to make more of an effort to keep his things away from me because he doesn’t want it to make my anxiety worse.”

Also Read |Do I have to die to get proceedings going?: Anurag Kashyap’s accuser asks cops

Last year, an actor accused Anurag Kashyap of ‘forcing himself’ on her, during the filming of Bombay Velvet. She also alleged that Kashyap had misbehaved with Huma Qureshi, Mahie Gill and Richa Chadha.

She tweeted about this as well, and Anurag took to social media to defend himself. He called the allegations “malicious” and “completely dishonest”. “Such a long time was in trying to silence me. Never mind. (But) While shutting me up, you lied so much that in spite of you being a woman, you dragged other women also into it. Please maintain some dignity, madam. All I will say is that all your allegations are baseless,” Kashyap tweeted at the time.

