scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Must Read

Aaliyah Kashyap spends weekend with Anurag Kashyap’s ex-wife Kalki Koechlin; fan says ‘Sweet to see you have healthy relationship with her’

Aaliyah Kashyap shared pictures from her weekend, which she spent with Kalki Koechlin and Kalki's daughter Sappho.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 3, 2022 10:04:27 am
aaliyah kashyapAaliyah Kashyap shared photos of herself with Kalki's daughter Sappho. (Photo: Aaliyah Kashyap/Instagram)

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap had a fun weekend with actor Kalki Koechlin and her two-year-old daughter Sappho. Kalki was previously married to Anurag Kashyap. Aaliyah shared pictures from her weekend on social media.

In her caption, Aaliyah wrote, “Weekend archive 🕊” The first photo showed Aaliyah posing for a selfie. The next picture showed baby Sappho laughing while she played with Aaliyah. Another picture showed Kalki sitting in the water with Sappho and looking at her adorably. Aaliyah also posted a mirror selfie in which she was wearing a crop top which she paired with a chequered shirt.

Also read |Anurag Kashyap’s deep bond with daughter Aaliyah Kashyap: ‘Making me pose like a teenager’
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

As Aaliyah posted the pictures, one of the Instagram users commented on it saying, “aww so sweet to see you have a good n healthy relationship w kalki still.” There were a few who found Aaliyah and Sappho’s photo ‘cute’. One of the comments on the post read, “Second picture is soooo cute✨🥺🫶🏻” Aaliyah’s dog also got some love as one fans said, “That doggo has our heart ❤️.”

Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap got married in 2011. They got divorced in 2015 after being separated for two years. Currently, the actor is dating Guy Hershberg.

Also read |Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah asked how much money she spends in a month: ‘Way more than I should’

Aaliyah is the daughter of director Anurag Kashyap and film editor Aarti Bajaj. Both of them often feature in her YouTube videos. Last month, the vlogger gave her fans and followers a tour of her new Mumbai apartment. She posted the video on her YouTube channel.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

More Entertainment

Best of Express

Must Read

May 03: Latest News