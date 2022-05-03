Aaliyah Kashyap spends weekend with Anurag Kashyap’s ex-wife Kalki Koechlin; fan says ‘Sweet to see you have healthy relationship with her’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap had a fun weekend with actor Kalki Koechlin and her two-year-old daughter Sappho. Kalki was previously married to Anurag Kashyap. Aaliyah shared pictures from her weekend on social media.

In her caption, Aaliyah wrote, “Weekend archive 🕊” The first photo showed Aaliyah posing for a selfie. The next picture showed baby Sappho laughing while she played with Aaliyah. Another picture showed Kalki sitting in the water with Sappho and looking at her adorably. Aaliyah also posted a mirror selfie in which she was wearing a crop top which she paired with a chequered shirt.

As Aaliyah posted the pictures, one of the Instagram users commented on it saying, “aww so sweet to see you have a good n healthy relationship w kalki still.” There were a few who found Aaliyah and Sappho’s photo ‘cute’. One of the comments on the post read, “Second picture is soooo cute✨🥺🫶🏻” Aaliyah’s dog also got some love as one fans said, “That doggo has our heart ❤️.”

Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap got married in 2011. They got divorced in 2015 after being separated for two years. Currently, the actor is dating Guy Hershberg.

Aaliyah is the daughter of director Anurag Kashyap and film editor Aarti Bajaj. Both of them often feature in her YouTube videos. Last month, the vlogger gave her fans and followers a tour of her new Mumbai apartment. She posted the video on her YouTube channel.