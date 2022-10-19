Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap gives Instagram followers full control to plan her date night with boyfriend Shane

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap posted a new vlog on her YouTube channel, documenting her date night with boyfriend Shane Gregoire. Aaliyah is a social media influencer and content creator who often shares videos of her relationship with Shane, and also discusses issues such as mental health.

In her latest vlog, she asked her followers on Instagram to ‘decide’ what they do on their date night. Aaliyah put up polls on Instagram giving her followers the option to choose if she and Shane stay in or go out, dress up or wear casuals, eat Indian or Chinese.

Shane was quite disappointed when each of the three polls ended up in Aaliayah’s favour, and the couple went out for dinner, all dressed up, and ate Chinese. Aaliyah also put up a poll asking her followers to decide who should pay for the meal, and this time, Shane was happy that they chose Aaliyah.

In her next poll, Aaliyah asked her followers to pick a post-dinner activity for them, and the options were watching a movie or going out bowling. Her followers thought that they should watch a movie, and the couple headed back home, because they didn’t want to leave their dog alone for too long.

Shane was quite fed-up when Aaliyah spent over an hour scrolling through channels and not deciding on what they should watch. “I can’t do this anymore,” he said, laughing in disbelief, and revealing that Aaliyah had spent an hour wondering what rom-com they should watch. In the end, she picked a film called A Case of You.

Aaliyah signed off by asking Shane to talk about his experience the next day, and he said, “It was really fun, actually. Except for that duration where we did nothing, and I just watched Aaliyah click through channels for an hour. That was unbelievable.”