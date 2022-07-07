scorecardresearch
Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap recalls having just Rs 1500 in her bank account, not being able to afford groceries

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter, social media influencer Aaliyah Kashyap, spoke about struggling to make ends meet after moving out of her dad's house and living by herself in Mumbai.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 7, 2022 11:08:56 am
Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap collaborated with influencer Sakshi Shivdasani on a YouTube video. (Photo: Screengrab/Aaliyah Kashyap YouTube)

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and film editor Aarti Bajaj’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, recalled the time when she had just Rs 1500 in her bank account and couldn’t afford to buy groceries. Aaliyah recently collaborated with fellow influencer Sakshi Shivdasani on a YouTube video in which they played a Truth or Drink game.

Aaliyah and Sakshi took turns answering fan questions about their lives, ranging from romantic encounters, health scares, and finances. “How broke are y’all after moving out?” one fan asked. Aaliyah responded, “I told Sakshi this when I met her, I had Rs 1500 in left in my account. I showed her my bank balance, I was like literally, ‘Can’t afford to do sh*t’.”

She continued, “Thankfully, I got paid like two days after that. But for three days, I literally had Rs 1500 in my account.” Sakshi said that she went through a similar phase as well, when he savings depleted to Rs 10,000, and she was ‘stressed out’ because she knew how Aaliyah had survived that one month.

Aaliyah added, “It was stressful. I literally didn’t leave my house because I couldn’t afford to do anything. I couldn’t afford to breathe with that much money. It was rough. I literally had to tell my mom to send me food at home because I couldn’t afford to even get groceries for three days. It was not a fun time, would never do that again.”

Later, in the same video, Aaliyah and Sakshi were asked what the most expensive thing that they’ve bought with their own money is. “My house,” Aaliyah said, before clarifying that she didn’t buy it, but was talking about ‘the amount of money’ that she has spent on it.

Aaliyah is a social media influencer who posts lifestyle vlogs on her YouTube channel. The videos occasionally feature both her parents, and document her relationship with boyfriend Shane Gregoire. Aaliyah recently moved into a new house in Mumbai, and has been sharing videos about living alone.

