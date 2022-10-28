scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Anurag Kashyap argues with Rohit Shetty’s sensibilities and politics, but thinks he’s the most ‘honest’ director in Hindi mainstream

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap offered his take on blockbuster director Rohit Shetty.

Rohit Shetty and Anurag Kashyap both work in Hindi films, but their sensibilities set them apart.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap praised his contemporary Rohit Shetty as the most honest filmmaker working in mainstream Hindi cinema today, but admitted that he doesn’t agree with Rohit’s sensibilities and politics.

In a new segment from an earlier conversation with Galatta Plus, Anurag said that he enjoys mainstream cinema, contrary to his popular image as the director of dark arthouse films. But, he said, most mainstream movies today are ‘bad’.

Also read |Anurag Kashyap reveals YRF’s ‘biggest problem’ after Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj flop: Aditya Chopra shouldn’t sit ‘in a cave’ and dictate to filmmakers

He said, “I enjoy watching mainstream a lot; good mainstream. Our mainstream today has become very bad, quality wise. The only person whose own self and honesty you see (in his films) is Rohit Shetty, which is why you enjoy him. The rest of them are just trying to copy what works, they are trying to be something else. Rohit has taken time to come into his own. He realised he is good at action, so he started controlling that, and it shows.”

He continued, “I will argue with his sensibility, I will argue with his politics, I will argue with other things. But he is as mainstream as Hindi cinema can get. Last was David Dhawan, who was a genre in himself. I call David Dhawan an auteur, because he genuinely created that (kind of cinema). Him and Govinda were a remarkable team. But nothing else… Nobody really understands the world they are living in.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheatsPremium
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheats
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...Premium
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...
In reply to EC on freebies, BJP draws welfare-dole line, Congress-Left ca...Premium
In reply to EC on freebies, BJP draws welfare-dole line, Congress-Left ca...
RBI policy body set to meet on Nov 3 to explain missing inflation targetPremium
RBI policy body set to meet on Nov 3 to explain missing inflation target
Read more |Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty opens up about his days of struggle: I used to earn Rs 35

Rohit Shetty is probably the most commercially successful filmmaker working in Bollywood today. He is the architect of the hit Golmaal franchise of comedy films, which he followed up with his interconnected cop universe of films, which includes two Singham movies, Simmba, Sooryavanshi, and an upcoming streaming series titled Indian Police Force. Anurag’s last film was the sci-fi drama Dobaaraa.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-10-2022 at 02:13:49 pm
Next Story

In last 3 months, Maharashtra has lost 4 projects worth Rs 1.80 lakh crore to other states

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bhai Dooj special: Salman Khan’s shirtless picture to Kartik Aaryan’s photo with his sister
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 28: Latest News
Advertisement