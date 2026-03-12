Anurag Kashyap breaks silence on brother Abhinav Kashyap’s controversy with Salman Khan, says he was asked to stay silent

Abhinav Kashyap, the brother of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and the director of the original Dabangg, recently made headlines after giving a series of interviews criticising Salman Khan and his family. The remarks eventually led to a defamation case being filed against him by the actor. Now, Anurag Kashyap has finally broken his silence on his brother’s controversial statements.

Speaking to Mid-day, Anurag revealed that Abhinav had specifically asked him not to speak publicly about him. He said, “I know exactly what is happening, so I am not going to say anything simply because a long time ago he asked me not to talk about him. And being a brother, I love him… I also understand that a lot of things have been said and the defamation case that he lost is there. But publicly, I would not want to speak about him. One, because he is my brother. Secondly, because he has very clearly asked me not to.”