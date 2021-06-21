Anurag Kashyap answers daughter Aaliyah’s ‘awkward questions’ on premarital sex, her choice of boyfriends

Anurag Kashyap sure is one of the most progressive filmmaker Bollywood has today. And now, we get to see the progressive father he is via his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap’s YouTube channel. Aaliyah dropped a Father’s Day special video in which she asked Anurag some very uncomfortable questions that were sent to her by her followers. In the video, Anurag and Aaliyah discussed menstruation and the taboo attached to it, premarital sex, teenage pregnancy and a lot more.

The video began with Aaliyah asking Anurag about his reaction if he had found out that his daughter is gay. In response to the question, Anurag shared a message for all parents. “I would say don’t be afraid of something that you don’t understand. They (parents) overreact because they fear. Always go back to how you were at that age and how you would feel that your parents don’t understand.”

Aaliyah also asked Anurag if he likes her boyfriend Shane Gregoire. “I like him. I like your choice in boys generally. He’s very spiritual, very calm and has qualities that even men of 40 don’t have in terms of being there in difficult situations,” Anurag replied.

When asked about his opinion on girls hanging out with boys, Anurag said, “I think a lot of these questions come from how parents react to their kids but the parents need to understand that the India they come from does not exist anymore. It’s in their head. We were much more repressed than our kids. They have more freedom to express themselves. So, I think we need to stop imposing ourselves.”

Anurag also reacted to questions that were asked from the perspective of Aaliyah. One of the questions was what he would do if Aaliyah would say she is pregnant. “I will ask if you are sure you want it. Whatever you choose to do, I will go with it,” Anurag said adding that when it comes to sex or sexuality, one should make informed choices that are not influenced or taken under peer pressure or to prove how cool they are.

One of the users also questioned Anurag’s opinion on menstruation. Addressing the taboo attached to the biological function of women’s body, Anurag expressed his disgust and said, “Why would I have an opinion on periods? Men should not have any opinion on it because they don’t experience it. We need to normalise it. The amount of shame associated with it has pushed some parts of the country to deal with it quietly. That should not be the case.”

Right after this, Aaliyah spoke about how crying should be normalised for men. Calling Anurag a big crier, Aaliyah said she gets her over-sensitive behaviour from her father. “He is the most sensitive person. I am overly sensitive, which I get from you (referring to Anurag),” Aaliyah said.

As soon as the video dropped, YouTube users flooded the comment section with praises for Anurag and hailed his progressive thinking. “i can look Aaliyah in the middle of her conversation looking and feeling so proud of her dad on his thought process,” wrote one of the users while another saluted Anurag for his opinions on several difficult topics.

“Happy father’s day to the wise man who has helped raise such a discerning and cool daughter along with your cutest mom Aarti! Every daughter deserves fathers and moms like them who guide their kids through life’s journey but never force their ideologies on them and let them make the final decisions. Sending you lots of positive energy and love,” another comment read.

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap was last seen in AK vs AK, which is streaming on Netflix.