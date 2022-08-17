Anurag Kashyap poses with his ‘two pillars’, ex-wives Kalki Koechlin and Aarti Bajaj, daughter Aaliyah calls the photo ‘iconic’

August 17, 2022 9:53:21 am
Director Anurag Kashyap, who is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Dobaaraa, took social media by storm after he posted a happy picture with his ex-wives, Kalki Koechlin and Aarti Bajaj.
Sharing the post on Tuesday evening, Anurag Kashyap captioned it, “My two pillars..” The photo is from the Dobaaraa special screening. Praising the film, Kalki wrote on Instagram stories, “Do baara dekhna hai. Can’t believe you made a feel good film. Loved it!”
Anurag Kashyap and Aarti Bajaj’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap took to the comments section, and called the photo it “iconic”. Radhika Apte, Zoya Akhtar, and Kubbra Sait, among others, also showered love on the photo.
View this post on Instagram
Aarti is a film editor. Anurag and Aarti dated for almost nine years. They got married in 2003 and separated in 2009. Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap got married in 2011. They got divorced in 2015 after being separated for two years.
Aaliyah, who is a vlogger and influencer, opened up about her relationship with her parents last year in one of her YouTube videos. “I am very open with my parents. My parents are like my best friends. When I was growing up, my parents always wanted to have a relationship where it was more like friendship rather than this strict parent-child relationship because that way, I wouldn’t be sneaking around doing stuff. Obviously, all teenagers experiment with stuff like alcohol and stuff like that, but I was always very open with my parents when I did anything like that. Because, I mean, it’s normal. I am not going to lie and say I didn’t drink as a teenager. Of course, I did, I do. But I was open with my parents and I was responsible when I was doing it,” she shared then.
Subscriber Only Stories
A few weeks back, Aaliyah Kashyap shared a glimpse of her Sunday brunch with both her parents — Anurag Kashyap and Aarti Bajaj — by her side. Her boyfriend Shane Gregoire and her close friend Khushi Kapoor had also joined in. Aaliyah also shares a good bond with Kalki. The actor has a two-year-old daughter named Sappho with her partner Guy Hershberg.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'
Militants lob grenades at security forces, escape cordon in Shopian
RJD's 'MY-plus' push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-tested 11Premium
Now, CM’s nod mandatory before transfer of govt staff
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures
Moga cop dies after weapon goes off while cleaning
Lumpy skin disease: Union minister Rupala assures help to Punjab, Haryana
Stock Market Today 2022: Sensex climbs over 100 points in early deals, Nifty above 17,850-mark
OK Google, get me a Coke: AI giant demos soda-fetching robots
OnePlus Nord Buds CE review: My new morning walk companion
Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar-starrer tanks, over 60 percent shows cancelled on Tuesday
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Schools, colleges reopen in Shivamogga following curfew
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live: No ideological compromise with BJP, says Stalin ahead of Delhi visit
Laal Singh Chaddha box office day 6: 70 percent shows cancelled, Aamir Khan’s film expected to be removed from cinemas soon
Australia relocates more Afghan athletes fleeing Taliban rule
Militants lob grenades at security forces, escape cordon in J-K’s Shopian