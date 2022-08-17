scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Anurag Kashyap poses with his ‘two pillars’, ex-wives Kalki Koechlin and Aarti Bajaj, daughter Aaliyah calls the photo ‘iconic’

Dobaaraa director Anurag Kashyap shared a photograph with his ex-wives Kalki Koechlin and Aarti Bajaj.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
August 17, 2022 9:53:21 am
Anurag Kashyap Kalki Koechlin Aarti Bajaj photoAnurag Kashyap with his ex-wives Kalki Koechlin and Aarti Bajaj. (Photo: Anurag Kashyap/Instagram)

Director Anurag Kashyap, who is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Dobaaraa, took social media by storm after he posted a happy picture with his ex-wives, Kalki Koechlin and Aarti Bajaj.

Sharing the post on Tuesday evening, Anurag Kashyap captioned it, “My two pillars..” The photo is from the Dobaaraa special screening. Praising the film, Kalki wrote on  Instagram stories, “Do baara dekhna hai. Can’t believe you made a feel good film. Loved it!”

Also read |Anurag Kashyap on making women-led films: ‘Male actors trust you when they are new, but slowly insecurity hits them’

Anurag Kashyap and Aarti Bajaj’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap took to the comments section, and called the photo it “iconic”. Radhika Apte, Zoya Akhtar, and Kubbra Sait, among others, also showered love on the photo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

Aarti is a film editor. Anurag and Aarti dated for almost nine years. They got married in 2003 and separated in 2009. Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap got married in 2011. They got divorced in 2015 after being separated for two years.

Aaliyah, who is a vlogger and influencer, opened up about her relationship with her parents last year in one of her YouTube videos. “I am very open with my parents. My parents are like my best friends. When I was growing up, my parents always wanted to have a relationship where it was more like friendship rather than this strict parent-child relationship because that way, I wouldn’t be sneaking around doing stuff. Obviously, all teenagers experiment with stuff like alcohol and stuff like that, but I was always very open with my parents when I did anything like that. Because, I mean, it’s normal. I am not going to lie and say I didn’t drink as a teenager. Of course, I did, I do. But I was open with my parents and I was responsible when I was doing it,” she shared then.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...Premium
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...
Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizensPremium
Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens
Explained: Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano gangrape case walked out of...Premium
Explained: Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano gangrape case walked out of...

A few weeks back, Aaliyah Kashyap shared a glimpse of her Sunday brunch with both her parents — Anurag Kashyap and Aarti Bajaj — by her side. Her boyfriend Shane Gregoire and her close friend Khushi Kapoor had also joined in. Aaliyah also shares a good bond with Kalki. The actor has a two-year-old daughter named Sappho with her partner Guy Hershberg.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 09:53:21 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

2

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

3

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'

4

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

5

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

Featured Stories

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Explained: Why has Amul raised the price of milk? Will prices rise even m...
Explained: Why has Amul raised the price of milk? Will prices rise even m...
Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football...
Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football...
Gear up for aggressive fight in 2024: BJP high command to Bihar unit
Gear up for aggressive fight in 2024: BJP high command to Bihar unit
Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Congress campaign panel chief in J&K
Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Congress campaign panel chief in J&K
Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Cong campaign panel chief in J&K

Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Cong campaign panel chief in J&K

Militants lob grenades at security forces, escape cordon in Shopian
Jammu and Kashmir

Militants lob grenades at security forces, escape cordon in Shopian

Once burnt, twice shy: What BJP's silence on Rushdie attack tells us

Once burnt, twice shy: What BJP's silence on Rushdie attack tells us

RJD's 'MY-plus' push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-tested 11
Bihar Cabinet

RJD's 'MY-plus' push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-tested 11

Premium
Bengal: 4 undertrials die in 10 days, kin allege torture in jail

Bengal: 4 undertrials die in 10 days, kin allege torture in jail

Delhi Police: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed positive ID
RTI reply

Delhi Police: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed positive ID

Premium
Now, CM’s nod mandatory before transfer of govt staff
In Uttar Pradesh

Now, CM’s nod mandatory before transfer of govt staff

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shah Rukh to Kartik Aaryan, Bollywood shows solidarity with PM Modi’s ‘Har ghar tiranga’ campaign on Independence Day
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement