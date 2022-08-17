Anurag Kashyap poses with his ‘two pillars’, ex-wives Kalki Koechlin and Aarti Bajaj, daughter Aaliyah calls the photo ‘iconic’

Director Anurag Kashyap, who is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Dobaaraa, took social media by storm after he posted a happy picture with his ex-wives, Kalki Koechlin and Aarti Bajaj.

Sharing the post on Tuesday evening, Anurag Kashyap captioned it, “My two pillars..” The photo is from the Dobaaraa special screening. Praising the film, Kalki wrote on Instagram stories, “Do baara dekhna hai. Can’t believe you made a feel good film. Loved it!”

Anurag Kashyap and Aarti Bajaj’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap took to the comments section, and called the photo it “iconic”. Radhika Apte, Zoya Akhtar, and Kubbra Sait, among others, also showered love on the photo.

Aarti is a film editor. Anurag and Aarti dated for almost nine years. They got married in 2003 and separated in 2009. Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap got married in 2011. They got divorced in 2015 after being separated for two years.

Aaliyah, who is a vlogger and influencer, opened up about her relationship with her parents last year in one of her YouTube videos. “I am very open with my parents. My parents are like my best friends. When I was growing up, my parents always wanted to have a relationship where it was more like friendship rather than this strict parent-child relationship because that way, I wouldn’t be sneaking around doing stuff. Obviously, all teenagers experiment with stuff like alcohol and stuff like that, but I was always very open with my parents when I did anything like that. Because, I mean, it’s normal. I am not going to lie and say I didn’t drink as a teenager. Of course, I did, I do. But I was open with my parents and I was responsible when I was doing it,” she shared then.

A few weeks back, Aaliyah Kashyap shared a glimpse of her Sunday brunch with both her parents — Anurag Kashyap and Aarti Bajaj — by her side. Her boyfriend Shane Gregoire and her close friend Khushi Kapoor had also joined in. Aaliyah also shares a good bond with Kalki. The actor has a two-year-old daughter named Sappho with her partner Guy Hershberg.