Anurag Kashyap warns Rishab Shetty to not make this one mistake after Kantara, says Sairat destroyed Marathi cinema

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap attempted to dissect the issues plaguing the film industry, and also took the opportunity to comment on the trend of manufacturing pan-Indian hits. In an appearance on a roundtable interaction organised by Galatta Plus, Kashyap recalled telling director Nagraj Manjule that the success of his film Sairat would probably ‘destroy’ Marathi cinema.

He also spoke about the success of South Indian hits like Kantara, Pushpa: The Rise, and the KGF films, and said that what filmmakers learn from success is important. They could either recognise that they’ve been empowered to tell their stories, or feel the need to level up.

He said, “I was talking to Nagraj (Majule), and I said, ‘You know Sairat destroyed Marathi cinema?’ The success of Sairat. It made people realise that there is a possibility to make so much money. Suddenly, the Umesh Kulkarnis and everybody else, they stopped making those films, because everybody wanted to emulate Sairat.”

He continued, “With pan-India, what is happening right now is that everyone is trying to make a pan-Indian film. But the success will be 5% or 10%. A movie like Kantara or Pushpa gives you courage to go out and tell your story, but with KGF 2, however big the success, when you try and set a project up, that starts to head towards disaster. It’s a bandwagon that Bollywood destroyed itself on.”

Citing the example of American producer Jason Blum, Kashyap said that the key is to not change the core business model. Blum experienced success in low budget horror, but refused to increase the budgets of his movies. “He still makes films in extremely controlled budgets, with all the backends, with everybody getting money out of it when the films become successful, and he has consistently delivered successes,” Kashyap said.

He said that if Rishab Shetty changes his filmmaking fundamentally, and starts making big-budget films ‘with an eye on the box office’, that will become a problem, because ‘the approach to the film should be the same’.

Kashyap’s last film was the science-fiction drama Dobaaraa, starring Taapsee Pannu. Like so many Hindi movies this year, Dobaaraa also flopped at the box office. His next film is Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat.