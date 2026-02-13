Anurag Kashyap applauds Aditya Dhar’s ‘courage, patience’ for making Dhurandhar, says backlash against critics a ‘coordinated attack’

Anurag Kashyap was one of the many filmmakers from the Indian film industry who praised Dhurandhar upon its release while there was a small section that spoke about the divisive nature of the film. While he spoke about the two sequences that he had a “problem with”, he was largely supportive of the film. In a new interview with Sucharita Tyagi, Anurag spoke about Dhurandhar again and applauded Aditya Dhar’s “courage”. Talking about the severe backlash that many film critics faced after Dhurandhar, Anurag said that this was a “coordinated attack” and said that such things are not organic.

Calling the attack on critics “uncalled for”, Anurag said that he was one of the few people from the industry, who shared the statement from Film Critics Guild about the “targeted attacks, harassment, and hate directed toward film critics”. He said that he was also questioned about his praise for Dhurandhar and he explained, “I said I pointed out the problematic things as well. Jo cheez galat hai voh galat hai, jo sahi hai voh shi hai (What is wrong, it’s wrong, and what is right, is right). How I like something does not mean I will force my opinion on someone else.”