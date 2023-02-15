scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

‘Abhay Deol is very careful about his stardom’: Piyush Mishra weighs in on actor’s tiff with Anurag Kashyap

Abhay Deol called Anurag Kashyap a 'manipulative' and 'toxic' person several times recently. The two had worked together on the film Dev D.

anurag kashyap and abhay deolAnurag Kashyap and Abhay Deol had worked together on Dev D. (Photo: Anurag, Abhay/Instagram)
Listen to this article
‘Abhay Deol is very careful about his stardom’: Piyush Mishra weighs in on actor’s tiff with Anurag Kashyap
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Director Anurag Kashyap and actor Abhay Deol had a contentious relationship while working together on the film Dev D. Even years later, the actor continues to criticise Kashyap in interviews, describing the filmmaker as ‘manipulative’ and ‘toxic’. The feud began when Kashyap was quoted in a HuffPost interview as saying that Deol displayed starry airs on the set of Dev D, and demanded better accommodation. He has since repeatedly apologised for his comments, and said that he shouldn’t have made them publicly.

In a recent chat with Mashable’s The Bombay Journey, writer and actor Piyush Mishra, who knows both the artistes well, was asked about his opinion on the Kashyap-Deol fallout. Stating that it would be foolish to make a statement about Anurag Kashyap, Mishra said, “Arey Abhay Deol ki alag baat hai, Anurag ke bhi har bande se sambandh alag alag hai. Main dono ko jaanta hun, Anurag ko samjhna bada mushkil hai. Uske baare me statement de dena ekdum se zara bewakoofi hogi (I know both Abhay and Anurag well, and it can be difficult to understand Anurag, but just putting out a statement against him would be a little unwise).”

Also Read |Abhay Deol says he is not ‘much of an outcast’ in industry anymore: ‘They weren’t rude, but being rebel doesn’t translate well’

Aur Abahy ko main jaanta hun ki bada organised banda hai. Sab cheez naap tol ke karta hai, and apne stardom ka usko bada khayal hai. Uska ye hai ki main apne naak par makhi nahi baithne dunga. Dev D ke waqt kuch hua hoga inka. Kuch pange hue honge, Anurag ke ho jaate hai (Abhay is a very organised person. He is very careful about his stardom and image. Something must have happened between the two while filming Dev D).”

Anurag Kashyap has since apologised to Abhay Deol, and has praised his work in the recently released Netflix series Trial by Fire, based on the Uphaar Cinema tragedy in 1997.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-02-2023 at 11:08 IST
Next Story

Maharashtra board exams: State govt launches copy free exam campaign to curb paper leak cases

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover's 3-months-old daughter Devi
Meet Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover’s 3-months-old daughter Devi
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close