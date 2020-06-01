Anurag Kashyap forms new production company

Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming directorial Choked, which is set to stream on Netflix from June 5, will be the first movie under Good Bad Films. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming directorial Choked, which is set to stream on Netflix from June 5, will be the first movie under Good Bad Films. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who dissolved his earlier production house Phantom Films in 2018, on Monday announced he has established a new production company, Good Bad Films.

Kashyap made the announcement on Instagram, sharing the new company’s logo design and the pictures of his partners – Dhruv Jagasia and Akshay Thakker. His upcoming directorial Choked, which is set to stream on Netflix from June 5, will be the first film under the new production house.

“So here it is .. our new company @goodbadfilmsofficial . Introducing the good, the bad and the films of the @goodbadfilms on the Monday of the release of our first production #chokedpaisaboltahai on @netflix_in . @jagasiadhruv in black and white and @akshaythakker . My two pillars of support. Only thing I can’t figure out is which one of my two producers is good and who is bad .. so leaving it to you all to decide .. let’s have fun #chokedpaisaboltahai releasing June 5th,” Anurag Kashyap wrote on Instagram.

Good Bad Films is Kashyap’s third production company after Anurag Kashyap Films and Phantom Films. While Anurag Kashyap Films was managed by filmmaker Guneet Monga and produced works like Udaan, Shaitaan and The Lunchbox, Phantom Films had three other partners Vikramditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl. The company bankrolled films like Lootera, Masaan and Queen.

