Anurag Dobhal health update: YouTuber’s condition gets worse because of partially damaged lungs, pneumonia, manager reveals

A new update has emerged regarding YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal’s health. Anurag, widely known as UK07 Rider, met with an accident while he was hosting an Instagram Live. After the crash, he was admitted to the hospital and was in the ICU. Now, his manager Rohit Panday has shared an update on his health and revealed that Anurag has been diagnosed with severe pneumonia.

Rohit took to Instagram Stories and wrote, “Update: Anurag Bhai’s condition was stable till this morning but his condition has become serious and worse because his lungs were also partially damaged in the accident and it developed a serious infection because of that. He has been diagnosed with severe Pneumonia. He is currently under supervision of doctors. We would request you all to pray for him.”

This update has come after Rohit had confirmed that Anurag is out of ICU on Friday. “Anurag bhai is out from the ICU. We are 24×7 with him, pray for his speedy recovery,” he had writtem.

What happened to Anurag Dobhal?

Anurag met with an accident during an Instagram Live session on Saturday. In the video, he was talking about his strained relationship with his family.

Before this, he had also posted a two-hour-long vlog talking about his difficult relationship with his family, accusing them of mental harassment and alleging that they were against his inter-caste marriage.

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Anurag’s brother Kalam Ink responded

After Anurag’s car crash, his brother Kalam Ink (Atul Dobhal) accused Anurag of acting out after he lost a case against his parents. “Also my message to all my fans — in sab me mat pado (Don’t get involved with all this). He loves traction on Instagram. He filed a fake case on us mom dad and jab ye wo case haar gaya legally, toh he posted this video kyu ki Ritika ne bhi isko chod diya cause of his doing (when he lost the case, he posted the video because even Ritika left him because of what he was doing),” Kalam had earlier written in his Instagram Stories. He also claimed that he and his family have received death threats from Anurag’s supporters.

Anurag’s manager refused to address Kalam’s allegations and wrote, “At this point, our priority is Anurag’s health and recovery as well as Ritika Bhabhi’s wellbeing since she is almost 9 months pregnant. We will not pass any comment on any video/statement since this is not the appropriate time. Let Anurag Dobhal recover, and we will then issue any statement.”

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Anurag’s wife shared cryptic post

Anurag’s wife Ritika, who stayed quiet on the matter, recently shared a cryptic post. She wrote “Not everything we see on social media is true. Social media is just a place where someone posts, others react, and the topic stays alive for a day or two — then people move on,” she wrote.

“What truly matters is how you live your life beyond social media. The behavior you carry, the values you hold, and the way you treat people every single day. Keep your heart pure. Do good deeds. Let people recognize your through your goodness. In the end, let KARMA DO ITS WORK,” she added.

In another story, she spoke about her beliefs and priorities. “For me, everything else is secondary. Money, fame, security for living — all of it is just moh maya. What truly matters to me is dharma and karma,” she wrote.

Urgent Support: Help is available 24/7. Contact Tele Manas at 14416.

