Anurag Dobhal alleges his father filed ‘fake complaint’ against him on night of his near-fatal car crash

Months after his purportedly near-fatal car crash and the incidents that happened in the aftermath, where he made serious allegations against his family, YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, better known as UK Rider 07, has doubled down on his attacks, claiming that his family is conspiring against him yet again. Alleging that his kin did not even bother to visit him in the hospital, Anurag asserted that they were behaving towards him in a vengeful manner.

In a new vlog on his official YouTube channel, the content creator claimed, “At the very moment when my accident happened, that same night, my father went to the police station and filed a complaint against me. He had written many things in that complaint letter. I didn’t know about it at the time, and as time passed, the investigation continued. My family has again filed a 50-60 page complaint against me, and when I read the things written in it, my mind was blown.”

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‘Had to be in diapers for a month after car crash’

Sharing that all he wanted from his family was love, Anurag expressed that they, however, want revenge against him. “Only I know how I got through that one month (following the car crash). I’ll tell you… For an entire month, I was confined to bed and had to use diapers to relieve myself. That was the most shameful and humiliating thing for me. It was the worst phase of my life.”

Alleging that his family has filed false complaints against him, the YouTuber stated, “What hurts me is that false things were written in them. The whole point of view was shifted just to make me look bad. If I don’t defend myself against these allegations, I will end up in jail. I never lied like this or plotted a conspiracy of this magnitude against you.”

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Parents’ allegations against Anurag Dobhal

Revealing the contents of certain parts of their complaint, Anurag said that his parents have alleged that his mother was afraid of his friends who visited their house. They have also accused him of forcing them to sign property papers by threatening them. Disputing his parents’ claims, the content creator stated he has proof in his favour.

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The Bigg Boss 17 alumnus was hospitalised on March 7 after his car crashed during an Instagram Live. He spent a few days in the hospital as he sustained injuries in the incident, but later recovered. Prior to this, Anurag had accused his parents, brother, and brother’s fiancée of mental torture and also alleged that they would be the reason for his death. He even accused them of trying to kill him, stating that he and his family have not been on good terms since his interfaith marriage to Ritika Chauhan.

In response, his brother Atul Dobhal, popularly known as Kalam Ink, accused Anurag of acting out after losing a case against their parents. Claiming that Anurag filed a false case against the family, Atul alleged that his brother was doing all this to gain attention and publicity.

Anurag Dobhal reunites with his wife

Earlier this month, Anurag reunited with his wife Ritika, marking the beginning of a “new chapter.” The couple welcomed a baby boy in March, weeks after Anurag’s car crash. “Ritika and I have been in a relationship for 3-4 years, and we have always suffered for the family’s love. We tried to sacrifice a lot for the family till the end, but I don’t know what happened,” he said in an earlier vlog.

“I feel I was wrong in many places. The family I promised to Ritika, I couldn’t give her that. I didn’t have anything for myself; I worked for the family. Today, I don’t have a house, family, or stability. Everything is destroyed. We took cars worth crores, taking a house for me was never difficult, but for me, home is where all the family stays. We wanted a family,” he said.

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‘Took a lot of bad decisions’

Anurag continued, “I had promised Ritika that she would have a father figure in her life. I took a lot of bad decisions, but what happened on March 7, that was the worst decision. We lost our mental peace in keeping the family together. I had gone insane. Even the plots I took were on their (his family’s) name. I have no single property in my name; it was all for them. I really apologise to Ritika and everyone for going off the grid, but I was very hurt.”

Ritika added, “It is not just Anurag’s mistake; we are all at fault. We were both dealing with things individually. We both wanted the same thing, but we chose different paths to fight for it. Now that we are together, we will build a life again.”

Disclaimer: This article highlights a highly public and emotionally intense family dispute involving unverified personal claims, allegations of mental distress, and a severe car accident. The details shared reflect individual perspectives during a period of personal crisis and have not been independently validated by external authorities. For those experiencing overwhelming stress or interpersonal conflict, professional guidance and emotional support are highly recommended.