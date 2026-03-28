Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider’s wife Ritika Chauhan welcomes baby amid ongoing family row: ‘Our most precious gift’

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Anurag Dobhal and his allegations against his family, his wife Ritika Chauhan has welcomed their baby. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ritika shared a picture of her newborn’s feet along with a heartfelt note. She wrote, “On the divine and auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, God has blessed us with our most precious gift,” and revealed the baby’s birth date as March 27, 2026. Notably, Ritika did not tag her husband in the post, and Anurag has also not publicly shared the news of the baby’s arrival. Reports suggest that the couple has been going through marital issues.

Ritika Chauhan Instagram Story. Ritika Chauhan Instagram Story.

The baby’s arrival comes amid serious allegations made by Anurag—popularly known as UK07 Rider—against his family. He had accused his parents and brother of mental harassment and even attempting to harm him. The controversy intensified after Anurag met with an accident on the Meerut-Delhi highway during an Instagram Live session. At the time, Ritika stood by him, but the two have reportedly been living separately since he moved to a friend’s farmhouse for recovery. Earlier, Anurag’s manager had also confirmed to SCREEN that Ritika was not staying with him during this period.

During her pregnancy, Ritika had addressed the situation through a series of Instagram Stories, calling the allegations against her in-laws “baseless.” She wrote, “What hurts the most is realising that the reality is very different from what is being shown or believed. Just because I’m not an influencer or don’t want to express myself online doesn’t mean my story doesn’t exist or doesn’t matter.”

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She further expressed her desire to keep the family united, adding, “As a woman, all I have ever wanted is for my home to stay united. No girl ever wishes to see her family go through something like this. I have always tried my best to fulfill my responsibilities as a wife with sincerity and respect. Now, I carry an even greater responsibility—my unborn child. This little life does not deserve to be surrounded by stress and pain, yet it is affecting us deeply.”

Ritika also hinted that she would soon share her side of the story, saying she had initially avoided speaking publicly but felt compelled to respond after the allegations surfaced. “I don’t want to carry assumptions or negativity just to feed online noise. It’s not just affecting me; it’s affecting my family too. I have a life beyond all this, a beautiful one, where I’m holding onto the most precious experience—my baby. And I refuse to let any negativity surround something so pure and untouched. I’m choosing peace, for myself and for my family,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Anurag continues to update fans about his health on social media. In his most recent post, shared three days ago, he revealed that his right leg is completely numb and that he is unable to move it. He also showed stitches near his kidney, stating that the injury has affected his leg. “I have no idea how I will recover from this,” he said.

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Despite his recent accusations against his family, Anurag’s social media feed previously featured several moments with them, including a post where he took his mother out for shopping, captioned: “Every boy has this dream.”

DISCLAIMER: This article discusses sensitive themes, including marital strain and serious allegations of mental harassment and familial conflict. It also references physical injuries and emotional distress following a significant accident. The content is provided for informational and entertainment purposes and includes unverified social media claims that have not been independently confirmed.

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